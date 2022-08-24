Classified documents: 700 pages recovered from Trump’s home in January | Donald Trump News





The US National Archives recovered hundreds of pages of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago months before the FBI raid in August.

A federal records agency in the United States recovered about 100 documents with classified marks, totaling more than 700 pages, from the estate of former US President Donald Trump in Florida earlier this year, according to new government correspondence.

A letter sent in May by the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to Trump’s legal team reveals new information about the trove of classified documents the former president had in his Mar-a-Lago home. . In those boxes, NARA had identified items marked as classified at the top secret level as well as information about special access programs, the letter said.

The FBI recovered 11 other sets of classified documents during the search of the premises on August 8.

As you are no doubt aware, NARA had ongoing communications with former Presidents’ representatives throughout 2021 regarding what appeared to be missing from the Presidential Records, resulting in the transfer of 15 boxes of records to NARA in January. 2022, says the letter, posted online by the agency.

The revelation comes as Trump is in the spotlight for potentially mishandling classified documents and keeping sensitive information at his home in Florida after his term ends. The FBI’s August raid sparked a firestorm of opposition from the Republican Party, which has become increasingly critical of efforts to draw attention to Trump’s alleged wrongdoing.

In the May 10 letter, Acting NARA Archivist Debra Steidel Wall told a Trump lawyer, Evan Corcoran, that US President Joe Biden’s administration would not consider the claims of former presidents. regarding executive privilege over documents.

The letter says the Justice Department has found no precedent for an assertion of executive privilege by a former president against an incumbent president to prevent the latter from obtaining documents belonging to the federal government and necessary for government duties.

The letter was made public Tuesday on the NARA website after being posted on a website linked to conservative writer and Trump ally John Solomon on Monday evening.

NARA also says in the letter that it had informed the Department of Justice of its discovery of the classified documents.

NARA informed the Department of Justice of this discovery, prompting the department to ask the President to ask NARA to provide the FBI with access to the boxes in question so that the FBI and other members of the intelligence community can review them, reads the letter.

This letter arrived months before the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

Trump’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to block the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered in that raid until a neutral special master is appointed to inspect the records.

A Justice Department spokesperson said prosecutors will file their response in court. The Aug. 8 search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was cleared by a federal court after finding probable cause, spokesman Anthony Coley said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/23/classified-records-700-pages-retrieved-at-trump-home-in-january

