Did this summer prove Boris and his supporters right?

This new poll suggesting voters’ remorse over Boris Johnson’s ousting as prime minister is further testament to the man’s extraordinary abilities as a politician, if not a governor.

After all, he hasn’t done anything in the weeks since agreeing to step down to win the public’s esteem.

After struggling to stay in the job during the transition, he spent much of that time on vacation. Those serving in his short-lived cabinet are torn between packing their brief period of announcements and the fact that they are not expected to make major decisions in the hands of the new prime minister.

So we should be skeptical when diehard Johnsonites claim this proves the Tories were unwise to overthrow it. A Prime Minister does not suffer more than 50 ministerial resignations without valid reason; his close colleagues almost certainly have a better read on him than those polled by pollsters.

Hindsight also tends to be kind to politicians. If you doubt that, just watch how Sir John Major and Gordon Brown were rehabilitated as respected former statesmen. Johnson is rather a different beast, of course, but even his detractors probably wouldn’t be surprised if he succeeds in the long run in reestablishing his position as a lovable panel clown.

But for voters to mourn the prime minister even before he left office, and while the scandals that ousted him are still being investigated by MPs, the sands of time are not enough to s ‘explain. Another contributing factor was surely that terrible leadership race.

Historically, Tories were good at switching horses fairly quickly. A leader was deposed, the deputies voted for a successor, and this successor could go directly to the task of governing.

This is no longer the case. Membership voting designed when the party was in opposition necessarily stretches the process, and in a way that encourages contenders to take pieces of both each other and the government’s record. And all this not behind closed doors at party events, but in televised leadership debates and in the national press.

No close or casual observer of the contest in recent weeks will be surprised that it has not served to improve the reputation of Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss or the Conservative Party. (Some Tories have also taken up the dangerous idea, unknowingly borrowed from the Labor left of the 1980s, that the vote of members should actually trump the confidence of Tory MPs, which has led some to try to force Johnson to vote in this contest. .)

That doesn’t mean that the limbs step is necessarily a bad idea. It could have been run better, with a longer round of MPs to vet candidates followed by a shorter second round where members made the final decision.

But it will come as no surprise if senior Tories use this contest to argue that a system devised when the party planned an extended period in opposition should only be used when it is in opposition and is not not suited to the frenetic pace of modern government.

In the meantime, Johnson will no doubt do whatever he can to polish his status as the king that could have been. If the following years are as difficult as they look, many conservatives might find it a tempting fantasy.

But he had his chance, and despite a solid majority, he showed little interest in advancing the reforms that this country badly needs. Impeaching him was a gamble, but a gamble that was worth it.