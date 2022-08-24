The agency has identified more than 700 pages of classified documents at Trump’s home





WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) – The U.S. National Archives has uncovered more than 700 pages of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida home, in addition to material seized this month by FBI agents, a letter says. recently released in May that the records agency sent to the Republican. former attorney for the president.

The vast amount of classified documents in 15 boxes recovered in January by the National Archives and Records Administration, some marked as “top secret”, provides greater insight into what led to the court-authorized FBI search on August 8 in Trump’s residence at the Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach.

The agency is responsible for maintaining government records.

The May 10 letter was sent by Acting US Archivist Debra Steidel Wall to Trump attorney Evan Corcoran. It was published late Monday by John Solomon, a conservative reporter whom Trump granted in June access to his presidential records. The National Archives posted a copy on its website on Tuesday.

“Among the documents in the boxes are more than 100 documents with classification marks, comprising over 700 pages. Some include the highest classification levels, including Special Access Program (SAP) documents. ),” Wall’s letter reads, referring to security protocols reserved for certain people. one of the best kept secrets in the country.

The letter contains additional information about Trump’s handling of classified documents and his efforts to delay federal officials’ review of the documents.

The letter shows that Trump’s legal team repeatedly tried to block the archives from letting the FBI and intelligence officials review the documents, saying it needed more time to determine whether any of the documents was covered by a doctrine called executive privilege which allows a president to protect a few records.

President Joe Biden’s administration — specifically the Justice Department’s office of legal counsel — determined that the documents were not covered by executive privilege. He concluded that “there is no precedent” for a former president to protect a sitting president’s records using executive privilege when the records in question legally belong to the federal government, according to the letter.

Even after Trump returned the 15 boxes to the Archives, the Justice Department still suspected he had more classified documents.

The August 8 search was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed White House documents when he left office in January 2021 after his failed 2020 re-election bid and s he had attempted to obstruct the government’s investigation into the removal of the tapes.

In a lawsuit Trump filed late Monday against the Justice Department over the search, he said he received a grand jury subpoena on May 11 seeking additional classified documents. Read more

On June 3, the department’s counterintelligence manager and three FBI agents traveled to Mar-a-Lago to inspect a storage room and collect additional documents. Trump received a second subpoena later that month requesting security camera surveillance footage, which he also provided.

During the August 8 search, FBI agents recovered more than 20 additional boxes containing approximately 11 sets of documents marked as classified.

Trump’s legal team waited two weeks before filing its lawsuit, which asks a federal judge to block the FBI from reviewing seized documents until a special master can be appointed. A special master is an independent third party sometimes appointed in sensitive cases to review documents seized during a search, particularly if the records can be protected by solicitor-client privilege.

The Justice Department had previously sought a special master following FBI searches of the homes and offices of Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen, two of Trump’s former attorneys.

Legal experts said the investigation into Trump’s documents differs from those cases because the documents in question belong to the federal government.

“The idea that executive privilege would somehow restrict (the National Archives’) access to records, or the FBI’s access to records, misinterprets what executive privilege is. executive,” said Jonathan Shaub, a former Justice Department attorney who teaches at the University of Kentucky School of Law.

“The person who decides whether executive privilege is asserted is the president, so the special master would be Biden,” Shaub added. “He is the only person who is legitimately in a position to decide whether handing something over to the FBI would harm national interests.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham and Scott Malone

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

