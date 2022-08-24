IHC summons Imran on August 31 in contempt case





ISLAMABAD:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to the PTI President and filed Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt of court case for his remarks against Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and challenged him. asked to appear personally before the bench in August. 31.

The court issued a three-page written order and sent a notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan for assistance in the case.

Imran’s controversial remarks against the judge were also incorporated into the written order.

“Magistrate Zeba sahiba, you should prepare yourself. We will also take action against you. You should all be ashamed of yourselves,” Imran said in the IHC written order.

On Saturday, Imran, while addressing a rally at Islamabad’s F-9 Park, claimed that Judge Zeba Chaudhry knew that incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill had been tortured, but she did not. did not release on bail. He had threatened to sue the judge and the Islamabad IGP and DIG.

The former prime minister was convicted in a terrorism case on a complaint by Islamabad Magistrate Saddar Ali Javed for threatening the judge with extra sessions.

The first information report (FIR) was filed at Margalla Police Station at 10 p.m. on Saturday. The FIR also passed Article 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

The FIR was filed hours before another police station in Islamabad received a written complaint from a resident of G-11/2 for filing a complaint against the head of the PTI for using hate speech and inciting to rebellion against the army, the police and the judiciary.

The FIR filed by Margalla Police said the PTI President threatened the judge with additional sessions in an attempt to terrorize senior police and justice officials so they could not carry out their duties and refrain from taking action against the PTI due to fear of Imran.

On Tuesday, a larger three-member panel headed by Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and including Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Judge Babar Sattar heard the case.

In the written order, the IHC said the Registrar submitted a report on Imran’s Islamabad F9 Park speech on August 22.

The court said the president of the PTI, in his speech, made prima facie “contemptuous and intimidating” statements against Judge Zeba, who was working under the administrative control of the IHC.

The statements were said to have been made in an ongoing case related to Gill.

The written order said Imran had entered a plea in the High Court against Judge Zeba’s ruling, adding that the PTI supremo had attempted to ‘obstruct’ the course of justice and ‘erode’ the trust of the audience in court.

Imran’s statement falls within the “scope of contempt of court,” according to the written order.

The IHC further noted that the PTI chief’s remarks “undermine” the integrity and credibility of the justice system in the eyes of the public.

The court said Imran was being served notice under section 17 of the contempt of court order and a rationale explaining why contempt of court proceedings should not be brought against him.

The court ordered that the notice be sent to Imran through Bani Gala SHO. The court further ordered the president of Pemra to submit a full transcript of the PTI leader’s speech in Park F-9.

The court said it was sending the case back to the IHC Chief Justice for a larger seat of more than three judges.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad Attorney General Jahangir Jadoon filed a separate application seeking to make Imran’s statement against the Sessions Judge part of the contempt proceedings.

In his petition, Jadoon said he wanted to record the videos of the former prime minister’s statements. Therefore, his statements on electronic and digital media should also be part of the case.

It was argued that Imran’s statements should be allowed to be played in the courtroom as they would help reach a decision in the matter.

