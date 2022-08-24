Hu Chunhua has a chance to be Chinese PM and why it will have implications for India

Jhe winners and losers of Chinese politics have been picked recently and the conclusion of the Beidaihe conclave has sparked rumors about who will be promoted.

We can only speculate what happened at the Beidaihe Conclave this year. The next echelon of senior leadership was potentially selected and approved before the conclave even began.

There are no formal agendas or schedules, and the leaders just come in for a break, said a Chinese party official in South China Morning Post on condition of anonymity.

The declining importance of the Beidaihe conclave can be attributed to Xi’s political management.

Over the past two decades, the promotion of party leaders may have been predicted by analyzing the candidate’s professional experience and age. But the 19th Party Congress and the rise of President Xi Jinping made this formula unreliable. Potential candidates received big promotions for their unwavering loyalty to Xi.

Xi made significant changes to the selection of delegates and the group of senior leaders. These changes upend previous conventions aimed at fostering greater transparency and open competition in favor of the Xi, wrote Christopher K. Johnson.

Xi overturned the unspoken norms that governed promotions to the Politburo and the Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) by not identifying his successor or the next prime minister at the last Party Congress in 2017 and instead promoting his allies by flouting these norms.

Two speculations are circulating. First, the PBSC could be expanded to nine members out of the current seven positions, and the other being that the PBSC could shrink to five main members by slightly adjusting the positions. The size of PBSC was reduced from nine to seven in 2012 during the 18e Party Congress. In 2002, the PBSC was expanded to nine when China faced a complex domestic and international environment.

The one who aims for the post of Prime Minister

A name for promotion is high on the list of many Chinese watchers Hu Chunhua. Hu is likely to be the choice for the premiership to replace Li Keqiang. Hu is considered by many to be an effective administrator.

Hu is from the rival faction, often referred to as the league faction because many members of this group began their political careers in the Communist Youth League (CYL).

A tacit consensus has emerged over the years that divides power between the secretary general and the prime minister. The CCP’s general secretaries, currently President Xi, are drawn from the elitist coalition and prime ministers of the league factions, sometimes referred to as tuanpai. The elitist coalition is a group of princes or children of party elites who have taken the upper echelons of power. Xi is one of them.

If Hu succeeds in succeeding Le Keqiang as premier, it would mean that the power negotiation, which has maintained a balance of power at the top of the party, is still working. And, if a different candidate becomes prime minister who is close to Xi, it would suggest that Xi broke that consensus and further consolidated control over power by appointing someone he prefers.

Xi has in the past targeted CYL to reduce the groups’ influence over Chinese elite politics.

Hu Chunhua graduate from Peking University in 1983 and started working in the organization department of CYL’s Tibet Autonomous Region Committee soon after.

The rise of Hus will have implications for India. Hu has worked in Tibet for most of his life.

Thereafter, Hu rose steadily through the ranks of the party in Tibet. Between 2003 and 2005, Hu served as deputy secretary of the Tibet Autonomous Region Party Committee.

Hu has been closely affiliated with CYL throughout his career and served as First Secretary of the Central Committee Secretariat of the Communist Youth League between 2006 and 2008. His prominent role in CYL places him squarely against the type of personalities and friends that Xi promoted under him.

On July 27, Hu Chunhua wrote an article title Guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition of the three rural works, strive to create a new situation of comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization in which he mentioned Xi’s name more than 50 times.

Hu Chunhua has played a leading role in bilateral relations with India. In 2016, visiting President Pranab Mukherjee met with Hu Chunhua who was Guangdong Party Secretary at the time.

Hu played a central role in Xi’s program of poverty alleviation and modernization of agriculture. Although he left Tibet in 2006, Hu continued to maintain his association with Tibet.

In Tibet, Hu learned about employment and income of people lifted out of poverty, agricultural development with local characteristics, construction of rural infrastructure and public services in the region, Xinhua reported about Hus’ inspection tour of Tibet in July this year.

The other suitors

The other person likely to be promoted and inducted into the Standing Committee is Chen Miner, currently Party Secretary of Chongqing.

Chen has held important positions such as Governor and Party Secretary of Guizhou Province. A circulating speculation is that Chen could take over Wang Hunings’ current post as central secretariat if Hunings leaves. Chen has been described as Lis protg since he was director of the propaganda department of Zhejiang, where Xi served as Party secretary between 2002 and 2007. Chen is said to have assisted Xi on his rise while in Zhejiang preparing his weekly columns for the party newspaper Zhejiang Daily.

Chen has a deep interest in propaganda and party political theory, which makes him an ideal candidate to replace Wang Huning.

Another candidate with promotion potential is Li Xi, who could be inducted into the PBSC.

Currently, Li rules wealthy Guangdong Province as Party Secretary. Li began his career in the propaganda department of Gansu provinces after graduating in Chinese language and literature from Northwest Normal University.

Li’s career is an example of the personalities promoted under Xi. Li cemented his destiny to enter national politics during his time in Shanghai and as a member of the Shaanxi clique. Li developed ties with Xi in the mid-1980s when Xi was personal assistant to Li Ziqi, who was then Gansu’s Party Secretary. Chinese state media has written extensively about Li’s relationship with Xi, and his promotion in recent years points to an upcoming promotion for the former.

Li could be promoted to the post of first vice premier of the State Council or the post of secretary of the Central Secretariat currently occupied by Wang Huning. The fate of Wang Huning and Zhao Leji, both Xi allies and below retirement age, adds to the confusion over leadership positions. Chen Miner and Li Xi could either replace Wang Huning and Zhao Leji or the four leaders become part of the expanded PBSC.

Other candidates currently in the Politburo who could be promoted are Li Qiang, Shanghai Party Secretary, and Ding Xuexiang. Despite Shanghai’s mishandling of the Covid-19 response, Li Qiang, an ally of Xi, managed to avoid any disciplinary action that might be promoted.

Ding Xuexiang, who helped Xi as secretary in Shanghai in 2006-2007, is currently director of the general office.

Besides Hu Chunhua, who is not a clear ally of Xi, all the others who will potentially be promoted are close allies of Xi. This fall, Chinese politics will be shaped more in Xi’s image.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)