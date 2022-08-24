Judge gives Trump until Friday to better explain why he wants special master for Mar-a-Lago documents





District Court Judge Aileen Cannon for the Southern District of Florida ordered Trump’s lawyers to expand on why the court has the ability to intervene at this time, explain what exactly Trump is asking for and whether the Justice Department was served with Trump. special master movement.

Cannon also asked Trump’s team to consider any effect the request might have on a separate review by a magistrate to determine whether portions of the still-sealed FBI affidavit pointing to probable cause for the search may be published.

The judge’s order shows many of the ways the lawsuit filed by Trump fell short of what might have been expected of a court submission seeking the appointment of a special master — in particular in a search as important as the one carried out by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

“What she’s saying is, ‘What are you doing in front of me?

Generally speaking, it is not outside the legal norm for Trump to want a special master involved in reviewing evidence seized from his Florida residence. His former attorney, Michael Cohen, successfully requested the appointment of a special master when Cohen’s office and residences were raided by the FBI in 2018.

But Trump waited two weeks to make such a request, raising eyebrows at the stage at which the Justice Department is likely to review what he seized at Mar-a-Lago. (For the review, the Department of Justice uses what is called a “contamination team”, which is a group of prosecutors not working on the investigation in question who filter out documents that should not be turned over. to investigators.)

And when Trump filed his request with the court, the complaint leaned heavily on political charges, while being light on the type of legal discussion that would tell a court why he should intervene and what authority he has to do so. When Trump’s lawyers cited court rules that they said gave the judge the authority to grant the request, they cited civil procedure rules, with no explanation as to why those rules should apply. in the context of a criminal search warrant.

Nor did Trump file with the complaint the type of separate request — such as a motion for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction — that would have expedited the time for the judge to consider what Trump was asking for.

Trump’s legal team also failed to file statements — that is, statements from attorneys who allegedly interacted with the Justice Department before and after the search — to support the factual assertions in the complaint. .

Instead, the complaint retreads allegations about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference, while sensationally suggesting that the DOJ’s actions were motivated by a desire to obstruct a presidential election. from Trump in 2024. It also included the full text of a warning Trump allegedly sought to convey through his lawyers to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Schnapp said Trump’s Monday filing sounded more like a political message than a legal document.

“They really didn’t ask for anything. It’s madness,” Schnapp said. “They didn’t ask for anything to be done immediately to slow it down, even though that’s what they claimed to be doing”

Trump’s decision to file a separate case that was assigned to Judge Cannon, rather than filing the request with the magistrate judge who signed the warrant, has also caused confusion among outside legal experts. It appears that Trump’s attorneys even ran into procedural issues with the filing of the lawsuit and with their attempts to appear in the case.

The clerk posted a notice on the docket saying the complaint was “conventionally filed” when it “should have been filed electronically”, according to local court rules.

Another notice from the clerk said Trump’s attorneys who requested special admission to appear in the case because they weren’t banned in Florida also failed to follow local rules in doing so. They had another chance to properly enter their appearances.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/23/politics/trump-special-master-deadline/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos