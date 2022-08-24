Jokowi receives visit from Eswatini King to discuss economic cooperation





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Wednesday received a visit from King Eswatini, King Mswati III, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, to discuss efforts to increase economic cooperation in the sectors of health, tourism, infrastructure and energy . “This visit is actually a combination of (the King’s) holiday visit, but it is also used by the King of Eswatini to hold a meeting with the President to discuss efforts to increase cooperation between the two countries. , especially in the economic sector”, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who was present at the meeting, explained. Marsudi said that since the last meeting of the two heads of state in 2019, an Indonesian company engaged in the wellness spa health sub-sector has been growing in Eswatini. She added that the existence of an Indonesian wellness company in Estawini has initiated other forms of cooperation. “During the meeting, the King of Eswatini said that the Eswatini Wellness Spa Company is planning to import Indonesian cosmetics,” she said. In addition, President Jokowi discussed how the private sector and state-owned enterprises of the two countries can establish a closer partnership. According to the plan, Marsudi said, the two countries will sign a cooperation agreement to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the economic field. “Two foreign ministers (from Indonesia and Estawini) are in charge of preparing the document (for strengthening economic cooperation),” she said. “Although the talks were brief, they focused on efforts to increase economic cooperation, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, energy, tourism, but also health,” added the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs. King Mswati III’s visit to Indonesia this year was not his first, as he visited Indonesia in 2002, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2015 and 2019. At the meeting, Jokowi was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, while King Mswati III was accompanied by Eswatini Foreign Minister Thulisile Dladla. Related News: Indonesia wants to build infrastructure in Eswatini: Jokowi

Related News: Eswatini supports the development of economic cooperation between Indonesia and Africa

