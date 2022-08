PM Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital which will be managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math Who is Amma?

Humanitarian leader Mata Amritanandamayi planned to set up a second health center after the one in Kochi, and Haryana paved the way for her dream to come true.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, today providing access to world-class healthcare to people in the NCR of Delhi. The state-of-the-art facility has 2,600 beds and will be run by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, a charity led by its namesake Mata Amritanandamayi.

Spiritual leader and humanitarian, Mata Amritanandamayi is known as Amma to her followers. It is based in the state of Kerala in southern India, where there is another Amrita Hospital in Kochi, which is one of the largest medical centers in India. She planned to set up a second health center after the one in Kochi, and Haryana paved the way “to make her dream come true”. As she lives in Kerala, she said she hopes the state government will take care of Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. The state government has said it will extend bus services to the hospital and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has pledged to actively support the hospital management.

The hospital, which was being built at an estimated cost of around Rs 6,000 crore, will have a minimal carbon footprint, no sewage discharge and will be solar powered, according to reports.

It is touted to be the largest privateer in Asia super-specialty hospital . Kochi Amrita Hospital was inaugurated on May 17, 1998, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and made headlines for performing the first bilateral hand transplants in South Asia in 2015. It is also known for its care charitable health services to low-income individuals and families.

Who is Mata Amritanadamayi?

Women Amritanandamayi or Sudhamani Idamannel was born in a remote coastal village in Kerala in 1951 and even as a child could be found meditating by the seashore and composing devotional songs beyond her years, according to her website.

At the age of nine, when her mother fell ill, she had to be taken out of school to take care of the household and care for her seven siblings. She was exposed to a world of abject poverty when she drove around her neighborhood collecting leftover food for the family’s cows. She would help the poor with food and clothing despite her family’s poor financial health.

This sowed in her the seed to dedicate her life to the humanitarian cause. She spontaneously started hugging people to comfort them. It became his darshan and is the reason for his other title of holy embrace.

It is said that she has entertained people almost every day since the 1970s and has embraced crowds with the darshan where she personally kisses each member at a time for over 20 hours.

When she started it was unusual for a young girl in India to touch, forget to kiss, others but she persisted. In India, women are expected to lag behind. It is said that ‘Even the walls should not hear them.’ My family could not understand my way of reaching out to people; they had no idea of ​​spiritual principles, the humanitarian leader is quoted on her website.

Charitable work

Amritanandamayi is the Founder and Chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and the Founder of Embracing the World, a network of global charities born out of India-based projects.

Embracing the World seeks to meet the five basic needs of people: food, shelter, health care, livelihoods and education. Her Mothers Kitchen program began in 1987 and other feeding programs for the hungry have reached millions around the world.

Apart from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi and now the branch in Faridabad, Mata Amritanandamayi Math has health centers, dispensaries and hospices in India.

The Amrita Nidhi program provides a pension to widows and disabled people. The AmritaSREE (Self-Reliance, Empowerment & Employment) program supports self-help groups led by women. Amrita University is a reputable private university that has campuses in South India.