Donald Trump’s former estate is being relisted for a massive discount





A Connecticut estate once owned by former President Donald Trump and his late ex-wife Ivana has returned to the market — and for far less than its asking price in 2014.

At the time, the roughly 6-acre waterfront estate in the affluent town of Greenwich was asking for $54 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. After bouncing on and off the market for over 10 years, it’s now on sale for $29.9 million.

The Georgian mansion currently covers some 20,000 square feet and offers panoramic views of the Long Island Sound. The Trumps owned it in the 1980s and Ivana, who died in July at 73 after falling down the stairs of her Manhattan home, kept it after their divorce in 1992.

The property’s current owners, financier Robert Steinberg and his wife, Suzanne Steinberg, bought it in 1998 for $15 million.

After their purchase, the couple spent about two years renovating the structure — removing the gold accents and adding an additional 5,000 square feet, which now house an indoor lap pool and two guest apartments. Outside, the Steinbergs laid out a tennis court and practice green – and even rebuilt the sea wall and repaired the outdoor swimming pool.

The estate is located on the Long Island Sound waterfront. James Gagliardi / Brown Harris Stevens The house is a Georgian mansion. James Gagliardi / Brown Harris Stevens property.James Gagliardi/Brown Harris Stevens The pool has views of the Long Island Sound. James Gagliardi / Brown Harris Stevens Sellers added a tennis court during a renovation. James Gagliardi/Brown Harris Stevens The former president shared the estate with the late Ivana Trump during their marriage. Ivana, who died in July at the age of 73, kept it after their divorce.CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

As for its other inclusions, there are eight bedrooms, staff quarters and even a cinema room. Property images show a long living and dining room under a beamed and vaulted ceiling, as well as other living areas with oversized windows and a number of fireplaces, a formal dining room that seats 18 people, a huge all-white kitchen with lots of storage and a beautiful twin curved staircase.

The family first listed the estate in 2009 for $50 million, the Journal noted. After its peak asking price of $54 million, it re-entered the market more recently with a price tag of $32 million.

The couple now spends most of their time in Delray Beach, Florida, where they have built a home.

“I had originally priced it very high with the idea that if someone really wanted it, I guess I would sell it,” Robert Steinberg told the Journal. “But I misjudged it.” He added that over the next few years potential buyers arrived without making an actual offer — and Steinberg even rejected offers to sell the property in pieces.

The sellers have also added an indoor pool.James Gagliardi/Brown Harris Stevens Inside, a new buyer can get a living and dining area under a vaulted ceiling.James Gagliardi/Brown Harris Stevens Another seating area is also provided large windows.James Gagliardi / Brown Harris Stevens A huge dining room that seats 18 people.James Gagliardi / Brown Harris Stevens The property is not afraid of fireplaces.James Gagliardi / Brown Harris Stevens The kitchen is a monochrome dream.James Gagliardi/Brown Harris Stevens The Home CinemaJames Gagliardi/Brown Harris Stevens The Twin StaircaseJames Gagliardi/Brown Harris Stevens The home also offers easy indoor-outdoor living.James Gagliardi/Brown Harris Stevens

“I had a Chinese buyer [who] was seriously interested, but his feng shui advisor told him that was wrong,” Steinberg said.

Brown Harris Stevens’ Rob Johnson has the list. He told the Journal that a deep-pocketed buyer could keep the property as is — or, because it spans multiple lots, redevelop it into waterfront homes.

