Another case against Imran Khan, aides for flouting Pakistan’s ban on public gatherings – The New Indian Express





By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani police have filed another case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and top leaders of his Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf party for flouting a ban on public gatherings in the nation’s capital, it has been reported learned on Tuesday.

The case was registered at Aabpara police station in Islamabad on Monday and the party leadership was held responsible for violating Article 144 in the city when Khan addressed a protest rally on August 20 .

Besides Khan, 69, several PTI leaders have been named in the FIR.

Khan had addressed the rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Saturday to show solidarity with his close aide Shahbaz Gill who was arrested on August 9 for making remarks against the powerful military.

According to the FIR, the police had announced through loudspeakers that Article 144 had been imposed in the city and that a ban on gatherings had been imposed.

However, as the rally continued, PTI leaders turned a deaf ear to the police and led supporters to F-9 Park, while chanting slogans over loudspeakers.

ALSO READ |Police lay terrorism charges against ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Earlier today, a three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, issued a show cause notice to Khan and the summoned August 31 in contempt proceedings. initiated against him for making controversial remarks against a female judge at the rally here.

Khan had threatened to press charges against the Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police and said: “We will not spare you.”

He then warned Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of Islamabad Police, that she would also face dire consequences.

Last week, Khan was convicted under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism (Repression of Acts of Terrorism) Act, according to the copy of the First Information Report.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, has been a target of powerful institutions, including the Pakistani military, since toppling his government in April.

He challenged the authorities to arrest him after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah threatened to detain him in the case.

Meanwhile, Gill’s troubles were not over as police registered another case against him for possession of unlicensed weapons, after his residence at Parliament Lodges in the capital was raided in his presence.

A gun, satellite phone, wallets, ATM cards and a few other documents were seized from his home.

The political temperature in the country has been high since April – when Khan was ousted from the prime minister’s office.

Since then, he has been mobilizing supporters against the government and political cases are regularly brought to court.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani police have filed another case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and top leaders of his Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf party for flouting a ban on public gatherings in the nation’s capital, it has been reported learned on Tuesday. The case was registered at Aabpara police station in Islamabad on Monday and the party leadership was held responsible for violating Article 144 in the city when Khan addressed a protest rally on August 20 . Besides Khan, 69, several PTI leaders have been appointed to the FIR. Khan had addressed the rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Saturday to show solidarity with his close aide Shahbaz Gill who was arrested on August 9 for making remarks against the powerful military. According to the FIR, the police had announced through loudspeakers that Article 144 had been imposed in the city and that a ban on gatherings had been imposed. However, as the rally continued, PTI leaders turned a deaf ear to the police and led supporters to F-9 Park, while chanting slogans over loudspeakers. READ ALSO | Police file terrorism charges against ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Earlier today, a three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and including Justice Babar Sattar and Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, issued a broadcast-warning Khan and summoning him on August 31 in contempt proceedings brought against him for making controversial remarks against a female judge during the rally here. Khan had threatened to press charges against the Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police and said: “We will not spare you.” He then warned Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s physical remand at the request of Islamabad Police, that she would also face dire consequences. Last week, Khan was convicted under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism (Suppression of Acts of Terrorism) Act, according to the copy of the First Information Report. Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, targets powerful institutions , whose Pakistani military, since overthrowing his government in April, has challenged authorities to arrest him after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah threatened to detain him over the case. Gill’s troubles were not over as police registered another case against him for possession of unlicensed weapons, after his residence at Parliament Lodges in the capital was raided in his presence. satellite phone, wallets, ATM cards and a few other documents were the items seized from his home. The political temperature in the country has been high since April – when Khan was ousted from the prime minister’s office. Since then, he has been mobilizing supporters against the government and political cases are regularly brought to court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2022/aug/24/another-case-against-imran-khan-his-aides-for-flouting-ban-on-public-gathering-in-pakistan-2490681.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos