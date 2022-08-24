PM Modi likely to attend Shinzo Abe’s state funeral in Tokyo on September 27: report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Shinzo Abe’s state funeral is to be held at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27. news from japan reported citing sources in both governments. Abe died in July after being shot in Nara while giving a speech ahead of the election.

The governments of Japan and India have held discussions over the matter, the sources revealed. Ahead of Modi’s visit to Japan, the two countries are expected to have a 2+2 dialogue between their foreign ministers and defense ministers, according to the report. It is pertinent to mention here that the last meeting between Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi took place in Tokyo in May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had traveled to Japan to attend the QUAD summit hosted by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

After Shinzo Abe’s death in July, Prime Minister Modi said he was “shocked and saddened beyond words”. He pointed out that Abe was an “outstanding leader and an outstanding administrator” and worked to make Japan and the world “a better place”. He also hailed her contribution to strengthening India-Japan ties to a “special strategic and global partnership”. PMModi had also announced a one-day national mourning in India on July 9 as a sign of respect for Shinzo Abe.

I am shocked and saddened beyond words by the tragic passing of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was an imposing world statesman, an outstanding leader and an outstanding administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Mr. Abe has made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a special strategic and global partnership. Today, all of India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters at this difficult time. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

PM Modi pensblog for Shinzo Abe

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi wrote a blog titled “My Friend, Abe San” after Shinzo Abe’s assassination on July 8. The PM in the blog said, “The outstanding Japanese leader, unprecedented global politician and great champion of Indo-Japanese friendship, Shinzo Abe, is no longer with us. Japan and the world have lost a great visionary and I have lost a dear friend.” He wrote about his first meeting with Shinzo Abe in 2007 when he visited Japan as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Recalling his last meeting with the Japanese leader, PMModi said he never imagined it was their last goodbye.

“During my visit to Japan in May this year, I had the opportunity to meet former Prime Minister Abe, who had just become Chairman of the Japan-India Association. Mr. Abe was as energetic as ever, charming and witty. You had transformative ideas on how Indo-Japanese cooperation could be further strengthened. When we parted ways, I had no idea that this would be our last meeting,” Prime Minister Narendra wrote Mod on the blog.

Image: PTI