Politics
PM Modi likely to attend Shinzo Abe’s state funeral in Tokyo on September 27: report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Shinzo Abe’s state funeral is to be held at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27. news from japan reported citing sources in both governments. Abe died in July after being shot in Nara while giving a speech ahead of the election.
The governments of Japan and India have held discussions over the matter, the sources revealed. Ahead of Modi’s visit to Japan, the two countries are expected to have a 2+2 dialogue between their foreign ministers and defense ministers, according to the report. It is pertinent to mention here that the last meeting between Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi took place in Tokyo in May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had traveled to Japan to attend the QUAD summit hosted by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.
After Shinzo Abe’s death in July, Prime Minister Modi said he was “shocked and saddened beyond words”. He pointed out that Abe was an “outstanding leader and an outstanding administrator” and worked to make Japan and the world “a better place”. He also hailed her contribution to strengthening India-Japan ties to a “special strategic and global partnership”. PMModi had also announced a one-day national mourning in India on July 9 as a sign of respect for Shinzo Abe.
I am shocked and saddened beyond words by the tragic passing of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was an imposing world statesman, an outstanding leader and an outstanding administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022
Mr. Abe has made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a special strategic and global partnership. Today, all of India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters at this difficult time.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022
PM Modi pensblog for Shinzo Abe
Additionally, Prime Minister Modi wrote a blog titled “My Friend, Abe San” after Shinzo Abe’s assassination on July 8. The PM in the blog said, “The outstanding Japanese leader, unprecedented global politician and great champion of Indo-Japanese friendship, Shinzo Abe, is no longer with us. Japan and the world have lost a great visionary and I have lost a dear friend.” He wrote about his first meeting with Shinzo Abe in 2007 when he visited Japan as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Recalling his last meeting with the Japanese leader, PMModi said he never imagined it was their last goodbye.
“During my visit to Japan in May this year, I had the opportunity to meet former Prime Minister Abe, who had just become Chairman of the Japan-India Association. Mr. Abe was as energetic as ever, charming and witty. You had transformative ideas on how Indo-Japanese cooperation could be further strengthened. When we parted ways, I had no idea that this would be our last meeting,” Prime Minister Narendra wrote Mod on the blog.
Image: PTI
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/pm-modi-likely-to-attend-shinzo-abes-state-funeral-in-tokyo-on-september-27-report-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]