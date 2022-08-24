Ms. Iriana and Ms. Wury attend PAUD Character Building in Tangerang





Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin witnessed the implementation of Early Childhood Education Character Building (PAUD) through the Pancasila Student Profile. This activity was initiated by Solidarity Action Organization for Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Era (OASE KIM) at Center for Early Childhood Education Studies (SKB) Bina Insani, Tangerang Regency on Wednesday 24 August 2022. Arriving around 08:20 WIB, Ms Iriana and Ms Wury were greeted with a welcome dance by the PAUD children. After that, Mrs. Iriana and Mrs. Wury with the PAUD children did a simulation of handwashing with soap (CTPS). The children seemed enthusiastic and did mock singing along with Ibu Iriana and Ibu Wury. Then, Mrs. Iriana and Mrs. Wury accompanied by the members of OASE KIM went to the main stage to present various marine animals to the children of PAUD. They looked enthusiastic and excited when Ibu Iriana and Ibu Wury started introducing animals while showing pictures to the children. Alongside the initiation, Ibu Iriana and Ibu Wury also gave advice to the children when they encountered marine animals such as stingrays. Ibu Iriana explained that the tail of the stingray contains poison, so it is advisable not to touch it. “It’s a poisonous tail. Don’t handle fish carelessly, especially stingrays, because it’s very dangerous,” Ibu Iriana said. Apart from animal initiation, Ibu Iriana and Ibu Wury also invited brave children to sing in front of the stage. “Who dares to sing? Come on, get up,” Ibu Iriana said. The PAUD children bravely raised their hands so they could sing in front. Ms. Iriana and Ms. Wury also sang enthusiastically with the children and gave their appreciation in the form of a thumbs up for the children. On another occasion, the Head of Division 1 of KIM OASE, Franka Makarim wished that this activity could be a boost for a better recovery after the pandemic. This activity should also be able to re-energize teachers, parents and children. “We hope that children, parents, teachers and local residents will also be more enthusiastic and closer to mothers who join OASE from Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet,” Franka said.

