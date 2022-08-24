Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson and Olaf Scholz warn Russia against further annexations





Kyiv also fears that Moscow will try to organize referendums on the territories it has seized. (Case) Kyiv: Western leaders on Tuesday warned Russia against annexing further parts of Ukrainian territory after Crimea amid rumors that Russia was planning to do so in various occupied areas. The leaders sent video addresses to the Crimea Platform conference in Kyiv, which was attended in person by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. The Crimean peninsula was seized and illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, after a referendum widely deemed illegitimate. Duda said the West’s quiet reaction to the annexation constituted an “appeasement” of Russia, adding that there could no longer be “business as usual” in the West’s relations with Moscow. The annexation of Crimea in 2014 resulted in a “marked deterioration of the humanitarian and human rights situation on the peninsula”, said French President Emmanuel Macron, who pledged EU support to the Ukraine “in the long term”. Since February, Moscow has used Crimea as a staging point for attacks on Ukraine as well as “a testing ground for the brutal methods Russia is now applying in other occupied parts of Ukraine”, the president said. of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during the conference. . “Putin is planning to do to parts of Ukraine, if not all of Ukraine, what he did to Crimea,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “He plans more annexations and more sham referendums, so it’s never been more important to stick together,” Johnson added. The Kremlin has carried out a Russification campaign in the territories it occupies, which includes the distribution of passports to residents. Kyiv also fears that Moscow will try to organize referendums on the territories it has seized since the start of the war. In the Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, Moscow-based officials announced in early August that they were planning a referendum. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Western leaders “condemn Russia’s attempts to forcibly integrate parts of Ukrainian territory. Any sham referendums or other attempts to change the status of parts of Ukrainian territory will not be never recognized”. “Such measures prevent any negotiation,” Scholz said. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

