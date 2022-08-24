A Top Power buzzword goes silent





Exactly two weeks ago at the CMP, we wrote that a crucial term signaling Xi Jinping’s power and prestige, the so-called Two Established, or liangge queli (), was trending strongly in the People’s Daily and in Chinese state media in general. The strong trendline for the Established Two, a phrase that reiterates Xi’s position as heart of the CCP, and underscores its ideas as the foundation of China’s future under the CCP, was to be expected in the brewing speech around the 20e CPC National Congress, to be held later this fall. But while extreme caution is warranted when reading the CCP’s discourse, the trend lines are no longer so clear. Looking ahead to 2022, the Established Two looks to be in the middle of a bull run in August. When we plot the number of items in the People’s Daily using the term on a half-month basis since January, the following chart results, with 39 items closing the first half of August the same amount recorded for the entire month of June. The huge spike in March matches the National People’s Congress (NPC), which was a major political event and an opportunity for delegates and other senior officials to butter Xi’s toast with the two Established. THE SOURCE: People’s Daily. But the strange fact is that in the past week, since Xi Jinping emerged from the summer conclave at the resort town of Beidaihe, there have only been two articles in the People’s Daily including both establishments. The firstappearing on page 11 on August 19, was a contribution from Yin Li (), the CCP’s top leader in Fujian, who welcomed developments in his own province and took the opportunity to express his loyalty to Xi saying that there was a need for a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the Two Establishments. Fujian CPC Secretary Yin Li mentions the two institutions in the People’s Daily on August 19, 2022. The second appears in the People’s Daily today in a new page article by a Guangxi official. The article ends by mentioning the exact same phrase used by Yin Li. In the second half of July, it was common to see 2 articles per day mentioning the two establishments, and in the first half of this month, this number was 2 to 3 articles per day. It is still possible that Xi’s numbers for this phrase will accelerate over the next week. But if they don’t, we’ll have to reckon with a sharp drop in the chart that could bring the numbers back to February levels. Given the 20e National Congress, that would be a strange trend line in official discourse. Stay tuned!

