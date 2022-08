Tensions between China and Indonesia could skyrocket over the Natuna Islands issue

The joint combat exercise between Indonesia and the United States held this month reminded China that it cannot afford to ignore Jakarta, which is strategically critical for the Indo region. -peaceful. Under the banners of 14 nations, the 16th annual Garuda Shield exercise, a cornerstone of the U.S.-Indonesia military partnership, was held this month. Expanding from a bilateral training event between the Indonesian military and the US military, this year’s “Super Garuda Shield” is now one of the largest joint multinational exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. The strong and diverse 2022 Super Garuda Shield featured a number of ‘firsts’, including the first-ever trilateral air jump between the US, Indonesia and Japan, which wrapped up early today . The planning, operations, exchanges and activities of the multinational exercise increase the military defense capabilities of all participating nations and work to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. More than 4,000 members of the combined forces, including new entrants from Australia, Singapore and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, are taking part in support of the exercise. The other participating nations are Canada, France, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste and the United Kingdom. “When we’re together like this, we’re stronger,” said US Army Pacific Commanding General General Charles Flynn. “As a multinational force, Garuda Shield is an important expression of our teamwork, interoperability and unity as a group of nations who seek to have a free and open Indo-Pacific and to maintain a grounded order on rules.” According to Global Strat View analysis, Indonesia appears to be taking the lead in halting the “unstoppable” march of arrogant China that is decimating small and medium-sized countries in and around the Indo-Pacific region. While Indonesia and China enjoy generally positive relations, Jakarta has expressed concern over Chinese involvement in its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety. Regional experts say Indonesia’s ties with China appear to have plunged due to the Natuna Island issue. This situation has been exacerbated by reports of Jakarta’s plans to turn Natuna Regency into a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This prospect has not gone down well in China, but for Indonesia the designation will introduce a series of incentives to strengthen the region’s tourism, fisheries, energy and security sectors. At the request of the Natuna Regency office, a government task force conducted studies to convert the island group into an SEZ. Indonesian President Widodo Joko even signed an order to divide the Natuna marine area into restricted areas. The declaration of Natuna Island as an SEZ will likely cause tension between China and Indonesia. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

