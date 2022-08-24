Tangerang Polresta Banten Police hold security call of Iriana Joko Widodo Kunker at Sodong Village

Tangerang, PORDES – As part of a working visit (Kunker) by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo to the Early Childhood Education Center for Learning Activities (SKB) of the Tangerang Police, the police of Banten held a security rally in the area of ​​Sodong Village, Tigaraksa District, Tangerang Regency.

This security apple activity was led directly by the Tangerang Police Chief, Kombes Pol Raden Romdhon Natakusuma, who was attended by about 300 policemen who were ready to carry out the security of the first lady’s working visit.

Tangerang Police Chief Kombes Pol Raden Romdhon Natakusuma said in his directive that this type of activity is an activity that happens often, but he asked his members not to underestimate it.

“We must not ignore the changing situation and conditions on the ground, we will continue to implement it in accordance with the SOP and the permanent program that applies,” Tangerang Police Chief Kombes said. Pol Raden Romdhon Natakusuma, in a statement received by portaldesa. Wednesday (8/24/2022).

Romdhon continued, adding that the security activity for First Lady Iriana Joko widodo’s working visit consisted of several security points that were mapped out and shared with the control officer.

For this security activity, the national police in collaboration with the TNI and related agencies provide security and escort for VVIP, then the route to the activity location has been prepared for the security of the vice president of the Republic of Indonesia, he said.

Finally, Romdhon hopes that all members are responsible for the tasks that have been given, I hope that colleagues will be assigned to carry out the task of securing the VVIP for the first lady’s working visit, Raden concluded (Rls / Gabel)