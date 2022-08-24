Politics
Cop Murderer Promised Freedom by Mastermind Ferdy Sambo: Police Chief
Jakarta. A lower-ranking police officer accused of shooting and killing his colleague Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat has been told by suspected mastermind Ferdy Sambo that he will walk away from the killing without any legal consequences, the national police chief told lawmakers on Wednesday. .
Second Patrol Officer Richard Eliezer initially said that Yosua was killed in a shootout, but recanted his testimony mid-investigation after learning he was the only suspect in the case.
Richard finally admitted Yosua was killed in a cold-blooded execution on Ferdy’s orders, sparking a new twist in the ongoing investigation that is getting national attention, Listyo Police Chief Sigit Prabowo said during a hearing with the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives at the Legislative Complex in Jakarta.
“It seems that Richard was promised by FS that the latter would help end the case. But in fact, Richard remains a suspect and he finally decided to provide us with honest and open testimony, “said Listyo, making reference to Ferdy by his initials.
“It was the turning point that nullified all the information and testimony that we had at that time,” he added.
Richard’s new testimony was so crucial that Listyo needed to hear it himself and asked investigators to bring the suspect to him and tell the story, the police chief said.
The chaotic initial handling of the case and the fact that it took three days after Yosua’s death for police to go public with the embarrassing scandal sparked public outrage and prompted the victim’s family to press charges for murder.
President Joko Widodo urged the National Police to investigate the case thoroughly and professionally while the National Human Rights Commission also stepped in to monitor the entire investigation.
Listyo, who later appointed a new investigative team, acknowledged the serious damage resulting from the improper conduct of his men following the investigation, telling lawmakers “it’s a bitter pill for us to take.”
The new team’s investigation revealed that Ferdy had attempted to stage the crime scene by using Yosua’s gun to randomly fire at the wall as if a shooting had occurred before his death.
Following the new twist, Ferdy was named a murder suspect along with his wife Putri Candrawathi, their driver Kuat Ma’ruf and an officer identified as Brigadier Ricky Rizal.
The five suspects are charged with premeditated murder carrying a maximum penalty of death.
The motive for the murder has something to do with a personal feud between Ferdy and the victim, which also involved Ferdy’s wife, but Listyo declined to elaborate.
“The court hearings will tell it all,” he said.
More than 30 officers have been placed on administrative duty for internal investigation and six mid- to high-ranking officers, including Ferdy, face a dishonorable discharge.
The police chief said Ferdy was also charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with physical evidence such as the crime scene security camera.
The ethical investigation is parallel to the criminal investigation.
Ferdy is a two-star police general who headed the profession and security division of the National Police when the July 8 murder occurred at his official residence in South Jakarta.
Both the victim and the alleged shooter worked as his assistants.
Earlier this month, a lawyer for Richard said Ferdy had promised his client Rs 1 billion in silent money. Muhammad Burhanuddin also said Ferdy told his client he would make sure investigators dropped the case.
Richard has now sacked Burhanuddin and appointed a new lawyer, Ronny Talapessy.
