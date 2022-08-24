Know the merits of Amrita Hospital

So far, a total of Rs 4,000 crore has been spent in this area. This area of ​​about 10 million square feet has not only a large super-specialty hospital, but also a four-star hotel, a medical school, a nursing school, a college of related health sciences, a rehabilitation center , a helipad for patients and many more. facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. It is said to be the largest private hospital in Asia which spans an area of ​​133 acres at a cost of around Rs 6,000 crore.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Union Minister and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, Spiritual Guru Mata Amritanandamayi popularly known as Amma’s name, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

This hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will be managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The construction of this hospital located on 130 acres in Faridabad is in its final stages.

So far, a total of Rs 4,000 crore has been spent in this area. This area of ​​about 10 million square feet has not only a large super-specialty hospital, but also a four-star hotel, a medical school, a nursing school, a college of related health sciences, a rehabilitation center , a helipad for patients and many more. facilities.

Along with this, there will also be a 498-room guesthouse for family members of patients.

Amrita Hospitals established in 1998 in the name of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has made an outstanding contribution in the field of health care.

Located in Cochin, it is one of the leading hospitals in South Asia, providing the highest quality treatment with 12 super specialty departments and 45 other departments.

Amrita Hospital is also known for its charitable medical care, which has so far treated more than 43.3 lakh patients free of charge and spent more than 600 crore on it.

Last updated August 24, 2022, 1:30 PM IST