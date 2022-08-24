Politics
Know the merits of Amrita Hospital
So far, a total of Rs 4,000 crore has been spent in this area. This area of about 10 million square feet has not only a large super-specialty hospital, but also a four-star hotel, a medical school, a nursing school, a college of related health sciences, a rehabilitation center , a helipad for patients and many more. facilities.
Faridabad, first published on August 24, 2022, 1:30 p.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. It is said to be the largest private hospital in Asia which spans an area of 133 acres at a cost of around Rs 6,000 crore.
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Union Minister and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, Spiritual Guru Mata Amritanandamayi popularly known as Amma’s name, were present at the inauguration ceremony.
Also Read: Did Sonia Gandhi Offer Ashok Gehlot the Job of Congress Speaker? all you need to know
This hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will be managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The construction of this hospital located on 130 acres in Faridabad is in its final stages.
So far, a total of Rs 4,000 crore has been spent in this area. This area of about 10 million square feet has not only a large super-specialty hospital, but also a four-star hotel, a medical school, a nursing school, a college of related health sciences, a rehabilitation center , a helipad for patients and many more. facilities.
Also Read: Threatened with ‘Fate of Sisodia’, Say AAP MPs; BJP offered Rs 20 crore to switch sides
Along with this, there will also be a 498-room guesthouse for family members of patients.
Amrita Hospitals established in 1998 in the name of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has made an outstanding contribution in the field of health care.
Also read: Captain TA Kunjipalu, the pilot who trained former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to fly, dies at 94
Located in Cochin, it is one of the leading hospitals in South Asia, providing the highest quality treatment with 12 super specialty departments and 45 other departments.
Amrita Hospital is also known for its charitable medical care, which has so far treated more than 43.3 lakh patients free of charge and spent more than 600 crore on it.
Last updated August 24, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
|
Sources
2/ https://newsable.asianetnews.com/india/pm-modi-inaugurates-asia-s-biggest-hospital-in-faridabad-know-the-merits-of-amrita-hospital-ajr-rh40x4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]