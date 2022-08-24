Turkey’s Erdoan softens Syrian rhetoric ahead of upcoming elections

The faltering economy forced Ankara to improve relations with other countries

Turkey’s upcoming 2023 elections, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is expected to face his toughest challenge yet to stay in power, are pushing him towards a less confrontational foreign policy, analysts have told The Media Line.

Erdoan, who for years backed Sunni rebels when it looked like the Shia-dominated Assad regime might fall, hinted at a major policy shift last week when he said he was open to diplomacy with Damascus, amid Ankara’s efforts to warm ties with the two rivals and with allies who have resented its past association with anti-Western regimes.

Turkey’s president told reporters that his country needed to secure further steps with Syria. Ankara is not committed to defeating Syrian President Bashar Assad, he said.

Earlier in the week, Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu said Turkey respects Syria’s territorial integrity and wants the opposition to reconcile with the regime.

We say this reconciliation is essential for lasting peace and stability in Syria, he said.

Mer zkizilcik, an Ankara-based foreign and security policy analyst, told The Media Line that he thought Erdoan’s statements were just rhetoric.

Restoring ties between Assad and Erdoan makes no sense politically for either leader, he said.

Erdoan does not want to drag Turkey into clashes with its neighbors unless absolutely necessary, as it is clear that domestically this is no longer giving the political returns he needs

For relations to be restored, Erdoan would have to get Turkish-backed opposition forces to lay down their arms, which would cause millions more refugees to flee to Turkey, zkizilcik said.

At the same time, Erdoan wants the return of the 3.7 million Syrian refugees already in Turkey due to the growing dissatisfaction of Turkish citizens with their prescience, which has put significant pressure on him as the elections approach. presidential and legislative elections of 2023.

The Assad regime knows that if these people return to Syria, within a year there will be further protests, zkizilcik said. It would be an existential threat to the Assad regime.

Erdoan’s comments are intended to appease Russian President Vladimir Putin, who supports Assad and wants the two leaders to cooperate, he argues.

Erdoan has said in recent months that his country would launch a new offensive in Syria to fight Kurdish militants in areas where Russia has a strong presence, but that would require permission from Moscow.

zkizilcik said Erdoan could soon come back to Putin with a stronger hand, saying cooperation with Assad had failed and the Turkish army should go to Syria.

Raising the possibility of cooperating with the Assad regime could also help Erdoan fight the popularity of opposition leaders in his country, many of whom lead him in the polls.

This is largely due to their promises to send Syrian refugees home.

Amid Turkey’s economic crisis, which has seen food and housing prices soar as the official inflation rate nears 80%, with the real rate much higher, some citizens have focused their anger over the refugee population, who are accused of accepting lower-paying jobs, driving down wages.

The main opposition party, the Kemalist Republican People’s Party, has said since 2018 that it is willing to enter into diplomatic talks with the Syrian regime.

Party leader Kemal Kldarolu is seen as most likely to lead a coalition of opposition parties that polls show will defeat Erdoan’s coalition, which currently has a parliamentary majority.

Legislative and presidential elections must take place by June 2023; On Friday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozda said the presidential election would not be held early and would be held on June 18. Legislative elections should be held at the same time.

Ryan Bohl, Middle East and North Africa analyst for the RANE network, agreed that the upcoming votes have led the Turkish president to seek to avoid disagreements with other countries.

At the moment, Erdoan does not want to drag Turkey into clashes with its neighbors unless absolutely necessary, because it is clear that domestically it is no longer giving the political returns he needs before new elections, Bohl told The Media Line.

Turkey’s president has tried to unfreeze relations with other countries in order to attract foreign investment and support the country’s struggling economy.

One such country is Egypt, with which Erdoan had been at ideological disagreements for years.

While the Egyptian government banned the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood movement, Erdoan supported the group and thousands of its members fled to Turkey.

However, last year, an Istanbul-based Egyptian opposition TV channel linked to the Muslim Brotherhood said Turkish officials had asked it to tone down its criticism of the Egyptian government.

Erdoan acknowledges that the Muslim Brotherhood is also no longer a viable ideological project in the region, which helps to ease ties with Egypt, Bohl said.

Ultimately, Erdoan seeks his own political fortune which is no longer served by confrontation abroad

Last week, Erdoan said he wanted relations with Cairo to reach the highest level beyond ministerial contact.

zkizilcik said Erdoan’s interests in warming ties with Egypt and Israel go beyond his re-election concerns and have been affected by a changing geopolitical landscape in which the United States is less active in the Middle East. East, which leads countries to seek to reduce tensions on their own and find ways to cooperate with each other.

If relations with Egypt are normalized, it could also benefit Turkey’s relations with other countries, zkizilcik said.

If this happens, the next step will be for Turkey to negotiate with Israel and Egypt. [on] energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, he said.

Israel and Egypt are cooperating in the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, alongside Turkish rivals Greece and Cyprus and other countries, while Ankara has been left out.

Erdoan in turn has aggressively sought to gain control of recently discovered natural gas near Cyprus.

However, analysts say Turkey would be open to cooperation on energy and the gas forum has made Erdoan feel locked in the region.

Turkish officials have repeatedly expressed interest in working with Israel on energy in the months leading up to an announcement last week that the two countries were restoring full diplomatic ties, including the reinstatement of ambassadors, after a dispute. in 2018.

Ultimately, Erdoan seeks his own political fortune which is no longer served by confrontation abroad, Bohl said.