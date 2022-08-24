Politics
We must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the support they need
The international community must continue to provide Ukraine with all necessary support, including security assistance, until Russia withdraws its forces from all of Ukraine.
“We will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory. In the face of Putin’s onslaught, we must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support they need until Russia ends this horrible war and withdraws its forces from all Ukraine,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. during the summit of the Crimea platform, reports a correspondent of Ukrinform.
Johnson noted that Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 was the direct precursor to today’s war. However, at the time, “not everyone realized the enormity of what was happening at the time”. But after Putin stepped up his attack on Ukraine on February 24, the international community responded with strength and unity.
“But the first act of this tragedy opened eight years earlier when Russian forces began to roll across Crimea and take control of a peninsula… Suddenly Putin annexed force the territory of a European country – and forcibly redrew a European border for the first time since 1945,” said the British Prime Minister.
According to him, Putin turned Crimea into an armed camp and used it as one of the launching pads to invade Ukraine on February 24. Ukraine, basically all of Ukraine, what it did to Crimea, and it’s planning more annexations and more mock referendums,” Johnson said.
The British Prime Minister underlined that “it has never been more important for all of us to unite in defense of the fundamental principle of international law, which is that no territory, no country can acquire territory or change borders by force of arms. ”
As reported, the 2nd Crimean Platform Summit started in Kyiv today, August 23. President Zelensky opened the event by addressing the summit participants.
About sixty countries and international organizations are taking part in the summit, including about forty at the level of presidents and prime ministers.
The summit is being held online for security reasons, but some representatives of the international community have arrived in Ukraine.
This year, the geography of the Crimea Platform has expanded to include countries on the African continent and across the Atlantic.
