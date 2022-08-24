Palestinians welcome Israeli-Turkish normalization | New





On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the Palestinian authorities, including Hamas which rules the Gaza Strip, welcomed the normalization of relations between Trkiye and Israel, as it helps Ankara better support the Palestinian cause. RELATED: UN calls for respect for humanitarian NGOs working in Palestine “Both the Palestinian President (Mahmoud Abbas) and Hamas want our relations with Israel to be normalized. They also know that through this dialogue we will better defend the Palestinian cause,” Cavusoglu said. Normalizing ties between Israel and Trkiye would not mean that Ankara “will make concessions on the Palestinian cause”, he said. “The dialogue must continue even if you don’t agree on everything.” Cavusoglu’s remarks came as Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas arrived in Trkiye’s capital Ankara on Tuesday to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Cavusoglu and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh had a phone call on August 8. Heartbreaking | An 11-year-old Palestinian girl, Rahaf Salman, who lost three of her limbs to an Israeli bombardment in Gaza, pleads after leaving the operating room in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/sgZEXurc50 PALESTINE ONLINE (@OnlinePalEng)

August 22, 2022 Last week, Trikiye and Israel announced they would reappoint ambassadors, four years after expelling each other when Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Relations between Israel and Trkiye became strained in 2010 when a Turkish-led flotilla attempting to breach the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip clashed with Israeli forces, killing 10 Turks on board. Erdogan has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and a fierce critic of Israel, but he changed Turkey’s regional strategy earlier this year when the energy issue became a key area of ​​cooperation. Trkiye and Israel have worked to mend ties over the past few months, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Trkiye in March, the first of its kind by a senior Israeli official since 2008, and their talks over gas delivery natural from Israel to Europe. via Trkiye.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Palestinians-Welcome-Israeli-Turkish-Normalization-20220823-0002.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos