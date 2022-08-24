Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjabs Mohali





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Mullanpur, Punjabs Mohali district. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present when Modi inaugurated the Mullanpur Cancer Hospital on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

Rs. 2.50 per day. *Conditions apply < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> This premium item is currently free. Subscribe to continue reading this story. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> This content is exclusive to our subscribers. Subscribe now to get unlimited access to exclusive and premium stories from The Indian Express. Addressing the public, Prime Minister Modi said the hospital would benefit people in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. He also thanked the youth of Punjab for making Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a success in the state. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:125.8667%"/> This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to Punjab since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seized power in Punjab in Assembly elections on February 20. Modis’ last visit to Punjab in January, under former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, was embroiled following a security breach. The PM cavalcade was halted and Modi was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes. Eventually he had to return to Bathinda airport, canceling his planned rally in Ferozepur district. Security vulnerabilities are still under investigation. Addressing the event, CM Mann said that Punjab faces several challenges regarding drones and gangsters but the government is seized of the issues and keeps a close eye on the assistance at the Centre. Calling the January incident of PM Modis’ security breach unfortunate, Mann said Punjabis are known for their hospitality and warmly welcomed the Prime Minister during his visit today. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh had laid the foundation stone for the Rs 450 crore Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Mullanpur in December 2013. The Punjab government had allocated 50 acres of land for the prestigious project. Three-tier security arrangements were made in and around Mohali ahead of Modis’ visit. Over 3,000 police have been delegated and at least 50 special nakas (checkpoints) have been set up. The Punjab Police and Reserve Commando Battalions will form the first and second tiers of the security ring, while the Central Forces, together with the Special Protection Group (SPG), will form the third tier. Arrangements have been made to accommodate over 5,000 people seated in the tent set up at the site.

