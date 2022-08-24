Politics
For China’s top leaders other than Xi, age is more than just a number
The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China this fall will determine China’s political direction for the next five years.
A key agenda item hinges on the answer to a question posed to members of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), the most important decision-making body in China:
How old are you?
By implication, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and 69-year-old president of China, does not need to answer.
But for other PSC members, age is more than just a number. Sixty-eight is the accepted retirement age for committee members, who are on both sides of this milestone:
Li Keqiang: Prime Minister of the Council of State. Born in July 1955, 67 years old.
Li Zhanshu: Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. Born in August 1950, 72 years old.
Wang Yang: Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Born in March 1955, 67 years old.
Wang Huning: First Secretary of the Central Secretariat. Born in October 1955, 67 years old.
Zhao Leji: Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Control. Born in March 1957, 65 years old.
Han Zheng: Deputy Prime Executive. Born in April 1954, 68 years old.
Commonly called qishang baxia or “seven up, eight down”, the convention holds that if a PSC member is 68 or older at the time of a party convention, retirement is looming. If a member of the PSC is 67 or younger, he and all members are male retain his seat in the PSC for another five-year term.
According to this rule, three of the current members: Xi (69), Li Zhanshu (72) and Han Zheng (68), are expected to step down at the 20th Party Congress this fall.
The probability of Xi stepping down is virtually nil. At the congress, an event held every five years, he is expected to be nominated for an unprecedented third term as head of the Chinese Communist Party.
No written rule
The mandatory retirement age does not appear in any official CCP regulations or documents.
Christopher Johnson, senior China policy researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institute, pointed out that this is by design, as even the CCP constitution has very few rules.
“Unlike political parties in Western parliamentary or constitutional systems, the CCP does not consider itself subject to frameworks such as the constitution or even the law,” he wrote in an Asia Society report published in August.
Johnson said an informal age limit was first introduced at the 15th Party Congress in 1997, which set the threshold at 70. In 2002, at the 16th Party Congress, the age limit was lowered to 68. The same limit was observed at the 17th and 18th Party Congresses, making “seven up, eight down” the unspoken norm.
Li Ling, a lecturer in China politics at the University of Vienna, told an online panel hosted by the Asia Society on Aug. 10 that she expects Xi to be an exception to the limit. of age, which she foresees that he will apply for others.
“The age limit is the only exit mechanism for ending a Politburo Standing Committee member’s term. It’s very objective and easy to apply fairly,” she said.
Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund, told Axios that Xi’s goal this fall is to “put his own people on the Politburo standing committee and the Politburo.”
No plans to leave Xi
The party’s resolution eliminating term limits puts Xi in the indefinite term category of former CCP Chairman Mao Zedong. He served as party leader from 1935 until his death on September 9, 1976.
In 2017, Xi broke precedent by not promoting a successor in training at the 19th Party Congress. The following year, he maneuvered the abolition of the two-term limit for party presidents.
“Xi Jinping is returning China to a personalistic dictatorship after decades of institutionalized collective leadership,” said Susan Shirk, China politics expert and professor at the University of California, San Diego. “He has clearly signaled his intention to remain in office after his normal two terms end in 2022,” she added in a 2018 analysis published in the Journal of Democracy.
At home, Xi has won widespread support for his campaign against corruption, his theory of common prosperity and the projection of Chinese strength around the world.
But Xi’s zero COVID policy has led to high unemployment and social unrest. The middle class is boycotting mortgage payments. And on the world stage, US-China relations are strained in many areas, including technology, trade and Taiwan.
Xia Ming, a political science professor at the City University of New York, told VOA Mandarin in a video interview that he doesn’t think Xi has a 100% chance of getting his third term.
“With the current domestic and international situation, there is an increased likelihood of a major shift in Chinese policy,” he said, “so I think Xi only has a one-in-two chance of get a third term.”
Victor Shih, an associate professor at the University of California, San Diego and an expert on Chinese elite politics, told VOA Mandarin by phone: “I think there’s no doubt (that Xi will serve as a third term), there is no real opposition force within the Party to challenge Xi’s rule”.
