Boris Johnson’s personality led to his downfall, says Laura Kuenssberg





Boris Johnson’s personality and behavior led to his downfall as prime minister, says BBC host Laura Kuenssberg. The firm’s former political editor said she was shocked by the pace and scale of the action taken against Johnson by Tory ministers last month, but added: ‘It’s always brutal in the end.’ She also compared Johnson’s death to Jenga, recounting vogue: One piece comes out, then another, and it gets more wobbly, then it stabilizes, but when it actually crashes, it crashes very quickly and very messy. Kuenssberg said Johnson was guilty of denial, with Tory ministers and their junior aides resigning en masse in early July. I think it’s clear that until very late that night there was a real sense of denial. She also revealed that The spectatorThe summer party attended by senior Tory figures after the revolt against Johnson was like being in a tropical jungle that was very hot, very wild and very weird. Describing the event as hilarious, Kuenssberg recalled a row between members of different conservative factions the day after the putsch. She added: They killed the beast that had been pushing them around for so long. The next generation prowled around, trying to build new alliances and grab the plumpest, juiciest fruits. Guto Harri, Johnsons communications chief at No 10, reportedly got into a heated argument with a key Michael Gove aide on a summer night out last month. No 10 source called Gove a snake when the top-level secretary was fired shortly after telling Johnson the game was over and he should resign. Kuenssberg has opened up about how awful the world of media and politics can be for young women, as she prepares to take on her new role replacing Andrew Marr on the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show . We need to be aware of how awful it can be, especially for first-timers, and support them where we can, she told the magazine. It drives me crazy that young people coming into the industry, and especially young women, can look at what’s been happening online and think, this is not the place for me. But Kuenssberg said there had been positive progress during his time at Westminster. Is it a perfect work environment? Absolutely not. Is it a faithful mirror of the country in which we all live? Absolutely not. But is it more open now than it was when I started? Yes. Is inappropriate behavior taken more seriously? Yes.

