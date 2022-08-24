Boris Johnson on a surprise visit to Ukraine

BORIS Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day.

The Prime Minister tweeted details of his trip on Wednesday afternoon, sharing a photo of himself alongside Volodymyr Zelensky.

What is happening in Ukraine concerns us all, he said. That’s why I’m in Kyiv today.

That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe that Ukraine can and will win this war.

The Prime Minister arrived in Kyiv on Ukraine's 31st Independence Day. His message: Ukraine can and will win this war.

The conservative leader – who has just two weeks left in power after being ousted by his party – is considered a hero in the country, thanks in part to his military aid and unwavering support for President Zelensky.

On Wednesday, he received the Order of Freedom, Ukraine’s highest honor for a foreign national.

“Our country is lucky to have such a friend! the president wrote on his Telegram channel.

During the visit, Mr Johnson announced a $54 million support package, including surveillance and unmanned missile systems, including 2,000 state-of-the-art drones and stray munitions to enable Ukraine to better track and target invading Russian forces.

Mr Johnson said: Over the past six months, the UK has stood with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country in defending itself against this barbaric and unlawful invader.

Today’s support package will give Ukraine’s brave and resilient Armed Forces a new surge of capabilities, enabling them to continue to push back against Russian forces and fight for their freedom.

What happens in Ukraine affects us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the UK is with you and will be with you in the days and months to come, and that you can and go win.

He said the rise in bills for people in the UK as a result of the Russian invasion paled in comparison to the sacrifices made in Ukraine: if we paid our energy bills for Vladimir Putin’s ills, the Ukrainian people would pay their blood, he said.

He added that from the ashes of your towns and villages, from the monstrous scars left by the Putin missiles, something beautiful is blooming and it is a flower that the whole world can see and admire, and it is the incomparable will of Ukrainians to resist.

Today marks 31 years since Ukraine left the Soviet Union, however, celebrations have been called off over fears Moscow will target crowds.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer marked the day by visiting Ukrainian and British army personnel at Salisbury Plain.

He said: My mission, my message to the Ukrainian people, to our troops, to our NATO allies, is that on the issue of the defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression, we are united.

“We will not be divided politically in the UK on this and I was able to convey that message first hand during this very, very impressive training.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to President Zelensky to offer Scotland continued solidarity with Ukraine and our admiration for the bravery of your people in the face of an unjust, unprovoked and unlawful invasion.

She added: Scotland has become a haven and sanctuary for those displaced from Ukraine, and we have done all we can to help those fleeing their country to escape the violence caused by the unprovoked invasion of the Russia.

Scotland has had the honor of offering safety to Ukrainians who have had to leave their homes in what is tragically the biggest displacement of people in Europe since World War II.

“We recognize that those displaced from Ukraine will want to return to their home country when it is safe to do so, but Scotland is ready to provide them with refuge for as long as they need it.

On your Independence Day, and always, Scotland stands with the people of Ukraine and your continued efforts to maintain that independence, she added.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said an outright ban on Russians entering the UK may not be the “right way” to punish Moscow.

His comments come as Finland, Estonia and the Czech Republic have called on Brussels to implement an EU-wide ban on new tourist visas so Russians can freely enter the Schengen area.

President Zelensky first called for the visa ban in an interview with The Washington Post earlier this month, saying Russians should live in their own world until they change their philosophy.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4s Today, Mr Wallace said: I certainly think we can toughen up the terms of our visas. I don’t know if an outright ban is the right solution.

I think this is a matter for the Minister of the Interior to consider. But I don’t like, and I’m sure none of your listeners like, watching the wives of oligarchs or even the wives of high Russian officials having fun in Greece or in the south of France, or on super yachts around the world while their army commits war crimes in Ukraine.

I think it’s very wrong. I think the problem dates back to 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, illegally annexed it, and then it was allowed in some countries to continue as if nothing had really changed.

Although the war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month and fears the West is losing interest, the defense secretary sounded optimistic.

On EU resolve, Mr Wallace said: I mean, the EU can’t always, you know, often can’t even decide on some of the most basic pan-European initiatives, whether it’s of environmental standards, that’s how it is.

But I think that’s why the Commission is there to do this work. But I don’t see any decline.

There are still some disagreements about the level of sanctions, but basically the international community is united against what Putin is doing.