China faces a new test of its economic governance

The author is Senior China Researcher in the Asia-Pacific Programme, Chatham House

When President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, his vision was for China to become a leader of the Global South. His Belt and Road Initiative, launched in 2013, and the Global Development Initiative, which Xi announced at the United Nations General Assembly last September, are tools for projecting Chinese influence in the developing world.

Whether the GDI succeeds will serve as a test of China’s economic savvy. The key word in Beijing’s description of the initiative is sustainability, with less emphasis on physical infrastructure projects, and more on poverty reduction and sustainable development through grants and building capabilities, all with the seal of approval of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

So far, the GDI has drawn less criticism in the West than its sibling, the colossal BRI, renowned for its opacity and lack of financial viability. Nevertheless, it has many distinctive features of past major Chinese initiatives. It is fluid in nature, opaque in its implementation and flexible in the measures used to carry out projects and offer grants. This has long been the preferred style of Chinese political elites. Former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping described his philosophy of reform in the late 1970s as crossing the river by feeling the stones.

Xi took the same approach with the GDI. Deng used this tactic for the national economy at a time when China was isolated following the Cultural Revolution. But Xi needs the involvement of many countries to achieve his vision, just as Beijing’s global relations are growing strained following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a tense military and diplomatic standoff over China. Taiwan.

Another problem concerns foreign assumptions about the nature of one-party rule in China and the belief that the policy is perfectly planned and executed from the upper echelons of the Xis team. This can lead to unrealistic expectations among developing countries participating in the SDI. In fact, the initiative requires painstaking coordination between various ministries, agencies and state-owned banks in Beijing.

China has already realized that certain aspects of its international development programs are no longer as popular as they used to be in part because some of these projects carry serious risks for participating countries without proper due diligence. In the case of the GDI, China should focus on producing a clear and concrete action plan tailored to specific regions and themes. This would enhance the clarity and financial credibility of the schemes.

But the eventual success of the GDI does not depend solely on China’s money and capabilities. It also relies on the cooperation of some 60 countries that are already part of a GDI group of friends created within the UN in January 2022. For many countries in this group, the ravages of the pandemic of Covid-19 have exacerbated the problems with already fragile social protection networks. These states, many of which are extremely vulnerable, are seeking meaningful assistance rather than diplomatic bromides.

Over the past two decades, China has invested hundreds of billions of dollars in building physical infrastructure in the developing world. Meanwhile, many affected countries have pinned their hopes on China, as well as advanced economies, continuing to fund poverty reduction programs and public health services.

But Beijing’s spending spree must come to an end as it grapples with its own economic problems. This puts China in a dilemma: can it tighten its belt while maintaining close relations with developing countries? Beijing has sought to solicit their support in multilateral institutions, especially on Taiwan-related issues.

The ultimate test of Beijing’s economic savvy is whether it can engage with developing countries beyond relationships based on financial resources and diplomatic capital. Pouring money into these places isn’t always guaranteed to win hearts and minds. China must show that it understands what these economies really want from their interactions with it and what they fear, based on their experiences of past initiatives.

Beijing should avoid the mistakes it made with the BRI and instead focus on delivering high-quality projects and bringing real benefits to participating countries. It requires more than just forming a group of friends, which promises much but risks delivering little.

