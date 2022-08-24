Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital in Faridabad and commends the work of the Government of Haryana





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2,600 bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on Wednesday. Run by the charity Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the hospital is considered the largest super-specialty facility in the country offering 81 specialist departments.

Spiritual Guru Mata Amritanandamayi congratulated Prime Minister Modi in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and several senior BJP leaders. Prime Minister Modi said: This hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality because apart from having excellent infrastructure and the latest modern technology, the hospital is equally spiritual in terms of service and spiritual awareness. This hospital will certainly become an accessible and affordable means of treatment for poor and needy patients. I am grateful to Amma (Amritanandamayi) for such a great ‘bright‘ of service and express the hope that this project will become a model for other institutions in the country. The operationalization of Amrita Hospital will prove to be a boon not only for the people of Faridabad and Haryana but also for those coming from Delhi, NCR and other areas. Khattar said: With the opening of this hospital, the people of the state would benefit from world-class healthcare facilities. Referring to the day when the foundation stone of Amrita Hospital was laid in 2016, Khattar said: This sapling planted by Amma in 2016 has now taken the shape of a huge tree. Today is not only a hospital inauguration, but yagya for the welfare and service of the poor and needy. This hospital will certainly play an important role in achieving the Prime Minister’s goal Swath Bharat vision.” Amrita Hospital has 534 intensive care beds and 64 modern operating rooms. The institution will have 150 fully residential MBBS seats, a college of nursing, a college of allied health sciences, and a fully automated smart lab, claimed to be the largest in the country. Khattar said Prime Minister Modi has a special bond with Haryana and because of that love, the entire state considered his arrival at this inauguration ceremony a blessing to them. “Under the dynamic guidance and leadership of the Prime Minister, the country is steadily advancing on the world map. It is truly commendable that while taking care of every poor and needy, the Prime Minister is developing social welfare programs on the ‘antyodaya“principles,” he said. “To provide a roof over every head, to implement the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Ayushman Bharat Yojana, to provide domestic gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, to provide drinking water under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojana are part of social protection schemes that are guided by ‘antyodaya‘ principles. It is only through these unique social welfare programs that the confidence and morale of every countryman is boosted as they firmly believe that their Prime Minister stands firmly by their side in all difficult situations,” Khattar said. Modi also commended the government of Haryana for their commendable work under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Jal Jeevan diets. Haryana is now one of those flagship states in the country where every household has a water connection. Likewise, the people of Haryana have contributed to the success of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, Modi said. Highlighting the achievements of sportsmen in Haryana, Prime Minister Modi said, Fitness and sports are an integral part of Haryana. Players bring laurels to the country by achieving outstanding performances in international sporting events. Other states should take inspiration from Haryana and follow the same lines.

