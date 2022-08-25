Prime Minister Modi will attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27





By PTI mini Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot and killed July 8 as the 67-year-old leader delivered a campaign speech in western Japan ahead of the July 10 House of Councilors election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27 in Tokyo, Japanese media reported Wednesday citing government officials. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot and killed July 8 as the 67-year-old leader delivered a campaign speech in western Japan ahead of the July 10 House of Councilors election. Modi, who had a close relationship with Abe, will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit, Kyodo news agency reported. However, there has been no official announcement in New Delhi or Tokyo about Prime Minister Modis’ visit to Japan to attend Abe’s state funeral. Read also : Condoling the death of his “dear friend” Abe last month, Prime Minister Modi said the former Japanese prime minister had dedicated his life to making the world a better place. “He (Abe) was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader and an outstanding administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place,” Modi tweeted. Meanwhile, Japan and India also plan to hold a second round of “two plus two” security talks involving their foreign and defense ministers on September 8 in Tokyo, the Kyodo report said on Wednesday. Modi last visited Japan in May when he joined a Quad Group summit organized by Kishida and also involving Australia and the United States. During the scheduled ministerial talks on security, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will meet their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, according to the report. They will likely discuss joint exercises involving Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the Indian Army, among other topics, he said. The two countries launched the two plus two framework in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/world/pm-modi-to-attend-state-funeral-for-former-japan-pm-abe-on-sept-27-14580161.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos