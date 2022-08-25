International show of support for Taiwan grows





Some countries are showing stronger support for Taiwan in response to China’s growing pressure on the self-governing island. Why is this important: Beijing’s show of force against Taiwan following the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has shocked many democratic governments and appears to have backfired at least for now by bringing some countries closer to the island. . What is happening: The United States announced last week that it would hold trade talks with Taiwan in the fall, a major step toward a bilateral trade deal that proponents of closer U.S.-Taiwan ties have long advocated. A congressional delegation led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey closely followed Pelosi, and a third group of US officials, led by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R), is visiting the island this week.

Other countries are also offering public support after Pelosi’s visit. A Japanese parliamentary delegation is expected to visit Taiwan this week, Danish lawmakers are Planning a visit in October, and a group of Canadian legislators expected sometimes in the fall. The backstory: The Chinese government claims Taiwan as its sovereign territory, although the island has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party. In recent decades, China has expelled Taiwan from most international organizations and persuaded most countries to transfer diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, although many governments still maintain unofficial ties with the island and send occasional delegations. The big picture: The Chinese government’s massive military exercises in response to Pelosi’s visit, and the series of additional exercises it announced ahead of Markey’s visit, suggest that Beijing is trying to establish a new norm of more restricted international access to Taiwan, according to analysts. “Military exercises that simulate real battles have become the new norm. China can now decide whether a future exercise will be seamlessly transformed into real combat,” said Chinese commentator Chen Feng. wrote for Guancha, a Chinese nationalist site. Yes, but: China’s pressure on foreign governments to limit ties with Taiwan has sometimes strengthened those ties, most recently in the case of Lithuania. After Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital Vilnius last year, China began rejecting imports of Lithuanian components, forcing some Western suppliers to shun Lithuanian-made products in supply chains. supply.

But “China’s actions did not drive Lithuania away from Taiwan, but had the opposite effect,” researchers from the Alliance for Securing Democracy wrote in a recent report. report. “The controversy has brought the two parties closer together and serves as a catalyst for deeper cooperation in a host of areas.”

Example : Lithuania also comes announcement its first representative in Taiwan. Between the lines: Although Beijing’s isolation of Taiwan worked for decades, China’s hard-line authoritarian turn under Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have renewed a sense of solidarity between nations. democratic. The leaders of some democratic countries believe that Taiwan, as a healthy democracy surviving in the shadow of China, can no longer be ignored.

