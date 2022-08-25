Ukraine awards top ‘Order of Freedom’ award to Boris Johnson for ‘unwavering support’

Ukraine has presented its highest civilian honor for foreign nationals “The Order of Liberty” to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the country’s “unwavering support” for the freedom of the war-torn nation. The award was presented to Boris Johnson during his visit to Ukraine on his Independence Day. Notably, Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv to demonstrate the UK’s “unwavering and long-term support” for Ukraine as it celebrates 31 years of independence on Wednesday August 24.

It was Boris Johnson’s third visit to Ukraine since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. In particular, the UK has provided military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of the war. During his visit to Kyiv, the British Prime Minister met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues, including Ukraine’s defense needs. Johnson and Zelenskyy also discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the challenges of the coming winter for Ukraine, the UK’s involvement in rebuilding a war-torn nation and other economic problems. In the statement released by Ukraine’s presidential office, Zelenskyy said, “Ukraine has a friend that not everyone is lucky enough to have.”

UK Prime Minister announces new support package for Ukraine

Additionally, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Johnson for all the support provided by him and the UK in times of need. He stressed that the assistance provided by the United Kingdom brings Ukraine’s “victory” closer. He also thanked Johnson for supporting Ukrainians on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

During the meeting, Boris Johnson presented the new Ukraine support package, which includes unmanned surveillance and anti-tank munitions, according to the press release issued by the British government. He stressed that the new set of unmanned aerial systems will enhance Ukraine’s current military capability and long-range surveillance. Boris Johnson said: “Over the past six months, the UK has stood with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country in defending itself against this barbaric and unlawful invader.” He stressed that the latest package will help Ukrainian forces in their capacity and allow them to repel Russian troops.

“What happens in Ukraine affects us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the UK is with you and will be with you in the days and months to come, and that you can win and you will win,” said the British Prime Minister. Boris Johnson said in the statement.

