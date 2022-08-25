Politics
Ukraine awards top ‘Order of Freedom’ award to Boris Johnson for ‘unwavering support’
Ukraine has presented its highest civilian honor for foreign nationals “The Order of Liberty” to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the country’s “unwavering support” for the freedom of the war-torn nation. The award was presented to Boris Johnson during his visit to Ukraine on his Independence Day. Notably, Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv to demonstrate the UK’s “unwavering and long-term support” for Ukraine as it celebrates 31 years of independence on Wednesday August 24.
It was Boris Johnson’s third visit to Ukraine since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. In particular, the UK has provided military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of the war. During his visit to Kyiv, the British Prime Minister met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues, including Ukraine’s defense needs. Johnson and Zelenskyy also discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the challenges of the coming winter for Ukraine, the UK’s involvement in rebuilding a war-torn nation and other economic problems. In the statement released by Ukraine’s presidential office, Zelenskyy said, “Ukraine has a friend that not everyone is lucky enough to have.”
What is happening in Ukraine concerns us all.
That’s why I’m in Kyiv today.
That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends.
I believe that Ukraine can and will win this war. pic.twitter.com/FIovnqJGTS
Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 24, 2022
UK Prime Minister announces new support package for Ukraine
Additionally, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Johnson for all the support provided by him and the UK in times of need. He stressed that the assistance provided by the United Kingdom brings Ukraine’s “victory” closer. He also thanked Johnson for supporting Ukrainians on Ukraine’s Independence Day.
During the meeting, Boris Johnson presented the new Ukraine support package, which includes unmanned surveillance and anti-tank munitions, according to the press release issued by the British government. He stressed that the new set of unmanned aerial systems will enhance Ukraine’s current military capability and long-range surveillance. Boris Johnson said: “Over the past six months, the UK has stood with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country in defending itself against this barbaric and unlawful invader.” He stressed that the latest package will help Ukrainian forces in their capacity and allow them to repel Russian troops.
“What happens in Ukraine affects us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the UK is with you and will be with you in the days and months to come, and that you can win and you will win,” said the British Prime Minister. Boris Johnson said in the statement.
Image: AP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/ukraine-awards-highest-honour-order-of-liberty-to-boris-johnson-for-staunch-support-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]