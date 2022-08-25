Trump’s PAC has millions after FBI search, but FEC enforcement remains unclear : NPR





In the days following the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, his political action committee raised millions of dollars. Morry Gash/AP .

toggle captionMorry Gash/AP

Morry Gash/AP

In the days following the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, his political action committees raised millions of dollars from their supporters.

The haul, which was reported by The Washington Post, is a major boost to Trump’s PAC fundraising, which had sagged in July. Yet as of the end of last month, the Save America PAC, Trump’s largest PAC, had a whopping $99.1 million at its disposal and the millions raised after the August 8 FBI raid added to the slate. huge war chest of the former president.

Federal Election Commission regulations and finance law experts say there are almost no restrictions on how Trump spends PAC money while not running for president. However, the money raised cannot be used for a possible 2024 campaign if Trump decides he will run again, experts say.

But Trump isn’t exactly used to following FEC guidelines, and there hasn’t been much enforcement despite dozens of campaign finance complaints.

Since 2016, there have been more than 40 complaints against the former president, the FEC has not acted on any of them, including the case of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen who paid Stormy Daniels in the 2016 election. This raises questions about whether Trump could be held liable for any potential violations in the future.

The commission is often divided along party lines

The FEC includes three Democratic and three Republican commissioners, all nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. Four votes are needed to advance any finance violation complaint, but in recent years the commission has been stalled along party lines, particularly in cases involving Trump.

“The impasse on important enforcement issues has been an ongoing concern for quite a long time,” Democratic FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub told NPR. “I don’t think we’re doing the job that Congress has asked us to do. I don’t think we’re doing a proper job of enforcing the law.”

Several former FEC officials who now work at the Campaign Legal Center have also said the current FEC guidelines are “ineffective” and that they are advocating for legislative change.

In some recent complaints that were not pursued by the FEC, Republican commissioners argued that moving forward would not be “the best use of agency resources.” Democratic commissioners, including Weintraub, have argued that their Republican counterparts are “harming” the campaign finance process.

“We used to work better to find four votes to pursue enforcement issues. … Commissioners worked harder to find a way forward,” Weintraub said, adding that the commission did not always act in a way partisan. “I fear there is now a new partisan tinge.”

Trump teases a 2024 race but does not officially announce

Since Trump has not officially announced whether he will run for president in 2024, his PACs are not subject to campaign finance restrictions, although they must still disclose information such as information on donors.

“There are almost no restrictions because it’s not campaign money. He can’t invest it in his campaign, it’s something he can’t do with it… but there is no rule, law or regulation limiting the use of these funds,” Ken Gross, former associate general counsel at the FEC, told NPR.

In other words, PAC money can be used for Trump rallies across the country and other business expenses. But if Trump announces he’s running and spending $5,000 to continue his campaign, restrictions kick in. Trump would then have to start collecting campaign funds from a campaign account, and the FEC says he could not use that money for personal gain. use.

“If in fact he goes out there and says, ‘I’m going to be the next president of the United States,’ or ‘I’m running for president,’ or ‘vote for me’…he’s now pursuing his candidacy” , said Gross.

At this point, any money spent by Trump, whether on travel or TV ads for his campaign, would then be considered a campaign expense and would have to come out of his campaign account.

But Trump is somewhat ambiguous about a possible presidential run. He did not announce a campaign, but he hinted at it.

Gross said Trump’s vagueness may be intentional in order to avoid campaign finance restrictions, but he added that Trump “can’t have it both ways. He can’t pretend he doesn’t is not a candidate for FEC purposes and then talk about being a candidate.”

There is a small loophole, however, where Trump could say he is “testing the waters”. In other words, he’s been spending from his existing PACs to determine his viability as a candidate, but hasn’t officially announced. Gross notes that if Trump announced he was running, he would have to go back and classify those specific expenses used from his PAC as campaign expenses.

A spokesperson for Trump and PAC Save America did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The DOJ could file criminal charges, but that’s not a usual decision

Gross points out that even if the FEC doesn’t end up taking action to enforce campaign finance violations, there’s a back-and-forth process that could take place, which can be laborious.

For example, a complainant could sue the FEC for failing to pursue a violation. If a judge thinks there is a clear violation, they can send the case back to the FEC and tell them to find a violation. If the FEC still does not act, a judge could grant a private right of action, which would mean that the plaintiff could sue the violator directly, without the intervention of the commission.

It’s a difficult and rare process, Gross said, but the Campaign Legal Center has filed several lawsuits. And a pro-Democratic PAC, American Bridge, recently filed a lawsuit against the FEC for failing to act on Trump teasing a 2024 bid for the White House.

Another option is for the Department of Justice to take criminal action.

“They could bring a criminal case against Trump and that’s a criminal law. But those are rare. But if it was an absolute, knowing, and willful violation of the law, that’s a potential like a possibility,” Gross said.

The problem, Gross points out, is that the DOJ’s intervention to pursue criminal charges can appear as a direct political attack on Trump in an election.

“If the DOJ would go there … I don’t know. Besides, it would go right to the heart of his candidacy,” Gross said. “It’s possible legally but politically, probably unlikely.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/24/1118946905/trump-pac-money-fec The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos