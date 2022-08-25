The Achilles’ heel of Xi’s worldview is the future performance of the Chinese economy, says former Australian PM Rudd

New Delhi: Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Achilles’ heel in terms of his strategic vision and his “ideological view of the world” is the performance of the Chinese economy in the coming years. .

We have all become familiar with the perfect linear trajectory of Chinese economic growth over time, a political consequence of China’s burgeoning private sector, Rudd said, adding that it created an ideological conundrum for Xi.

Rudd, speaking on China’s Internal Drivers and External Orientation, organized by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) in Delhi, also said: It is now inevitable that Xi Jinping will be reappointed (as President).

According to the former Australian Prime Minister, who is currently visiting India to launch his new book Avoidable War: The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict Between the United States and China by Xi Jinping, We have to get used to the fact that we would be dealing with Xi Jinping and Xi Jinpings China for a very long time. »

He (Xi) designed three fundamental shifts in Chinese ideology that we should focus on, Rudd said, explaining that Xi redesigned the ideology and policies of the Communist Party of China to the Leninist left from (politician- reformer) Deng Xiaoping or (former president) Hu Jintao.

It’s a big change. By this I mean that the party governs everything. Party control over the economy, organized religion, arts and culture has been reasserted, added Rudd, who also served as Australia’s foreign minister from 2010 to 2012.

He added that although China never planned to become a democratic country, there used to be a space to speak out, but now that has changed.

According to Rudd, Xi has shifted the center of gravity of the Chinese economy decisively to the Marxist left.

However, he also said, I describe Xi Jinping’s ideology as a Marxist nationalist, and what he has done is push the center of gravity of Chinese nationalism to the right… He is not just a another Mao, he is not just another Lenin.

Parallel sphere of influence under Xi

According to Rudd, China is pushing the United States back in the maritime domain because China seeks to expand a parallel sphere of influence under Xi Jinping to its continental periphery in the West. You see it across Central Asia, you see it through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

You see that this initiative not only focuses on Central Asia but, as you know, on South Asia, see what is happening in Pakistan and Bangladesh, but also on the maritime silk road with the Sri Lanka and elsewhere, he added.

Rudd believes that Xi’s idea for the BRI is to expand across Central Asia, including Western Europe itself, to become an area of ​​opportunity, an area of ​​increased economic dependence on -vis China and Chinese markets for economies that span across the vast Eurasian landmass. in order to induce higher levels of foreign policy compliance with regard to China’s long-term interests.

Rudd also pointed out that China started to become more aggressive during the second term of Hu Jintaos’ presidency, after 2008, with more military belligerence in southern China while strengthening the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). ).

He also said Beijing began to feel emboldened under the Barack Obama administration’s second term (from 2012) in the United States, when Washington failed to call out Beijing for some of its actions.

Rudd also denied claims that it was Australia that was responsible for the Quad’s exit in its early stages in 2008-9. He said it was New Delhi which was not ready for it at that time.

