Xi Jinping will stay in power until 2037, says Chinese expert, former Australian PM
He said the performance of China’s economy going forward may prove to be a weak link in Xi’s strategic vision, as a number of measures have limited the full freedom of operation enjoyed by the private sector. Rudd said people will be watching the Chinese Communist Party’s selection of its economic party closely at the 20th National Congress. This team will be responsible for reshaping the economy for the next 10 to 15 years.
Rudd says China is holding back private companies
The former Labor Party leader said China had experienced impressive economic growth since reforms were introduced in the 1980s and the private sector controlled 61% of the country’s GDP. He said China has taken measures to curb the private sector, such as the inclusion of party committees in private companies, the involvement of state-owned companies in private companies, and the re-emergence of state-owned companies.
Australia has changed its strategy vis-à-vis China
Rudd said Australia sensed a shift in China’s worldview around 2007 and came up with the idea of a Quadrilateral (Quad) Security Dialogue to counter China, which includes Australia, Japan , India and the United States. He also said the group could not be strengthened due to the backlash from the other three countries.
Rudd’s book is out
Rudd said the idea of the Quad took root in 2017 as a reaction to China’s actions against the Indian border, the South China Sea and Japan. Rudd’s book Avoidable War: The Dangers of Catastrophic Conflict Between the United States and Xi Jinping’s China was also released on the occasion.
