US vows to expand visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism

1 min ago

The United States promised on Wednesday to expand its visa processing capacity in Turkey, acting to defuse a dispute that threatened to further strain already strained relations between NATO allies.

US visa applicants in Turkey have faced huge delays, with wait times for an appointment of up to 15 months. It’s part of a global bottleneck in US visa services after Washington halted nearly all visa processing globally in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday accused the United States as well as some European countries of intentionally lengthening their visa application process, calling it an effort to embarrass ruling AK President Recep Tayyip Erdogans. Party ahead of elections in Turkey next year.

The US State Department has indicated that Washington does not want the problem to escalate.

We don’t want this to be an irritant in our bilateral relationship, a State Department official said in an email response to questions from Reuters.

With the opening of a new US embassy in Ankara, Washington will resume routine nonimmigrant visa appointments, the official added.

Mission Turkey has worked very hard to overcome the delays, and we are very pleased that the new US Embassy complex in Ankara allows us to expand our visa processing capacity, the official said.

Testicle ties

Bilateral relations have been strained in recent years over a range of issues, including Turkey’s decision to buy Russian missile defense systems. With the war in Ukraine, Washington grew more concerned about Ankara’s ties to Moscow and warned of Turkish companies being drawn into Western sanctions against Russia.

In his comments on Tuesday, Cavusoglu suggested that delays in issuing visas to Turks were politically motivated.

We see that they do it deliberately. This is how our people see it too. We see them as the steps taken to put the AKP party government in a difficult situation ahead of the elections, he told Turkish TV channel Haber Global.

I don’t believe in COVID-19, staff apologies… If they wanted to, they could solve it very easily, Cavusoglu said.

Asked about the comments, the State Department official said: We accept FM Cavusoglus’s expression of concern that this is an issue of frustration for Turkey.

Cavusoglu threatened to impose countermeasures on Western countries soon if the visa issue was still not resolved.

At the beginning of September, our colleagues will summon the ambassadors of these Western countries to the ministry, and they will issue the necessary warnings. If it does not improve after that, we will also take restrictive countermeasures, he said.

Cavusoglu raised the visa issue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in May in New York. They discussed the matter again over the phone this month.

Before the 2019 pandemic, the United States issued more than 85,000 nonimmigrant visas to Turkey, but that number had dropped to less than 20,000 in 2021.

The US official said wait times could decrease with the planned addition of new treatment capacity.

Applicants should monitor our website to see current visa wait times…Those with existing appointments can reschedule them through the website if an earlier appointment is available.

