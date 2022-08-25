DOJ assumes it can’t trust what Trump lawyers say: NYT





The DOJ would assume it can’t trust what Trump’s lawyers say because he often changes his mind. He also assumes he cannot rely on his lawyers because he is withholding information, according to the report. Trump’s legal team has been widely criticized in the weeks following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. Loading Something is loading.

Justice Department officials assume they cannot trust what lawyers for former President Donald Trump are saying given Trump’s volatility as a client.

That’s according to The New York Times, which reported that department officials had been in communication with Trump officials for months while trying to retrieve hundreds of pages of government documents that had been improperly moved from the House. Blanche at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left. .

The report quotes Justice Department officials who said they were working on the assumption that Trump’s lawyers could not “speak with authority” for him because he could change his mind at the blink of an eye and hold back. information to his own lawyers.

The Times’ reporting matches what former prosecutors and lawyers who worked for Trump told Insider earlier this week.

“Over time, he got further and further ahead of his lawyers, to the point where it’s hard to tell if they’re taking his advice or he’s taking theirs,” said Ty Cobb, who was the White House special counsel during the investigation, Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller told Insider.

Another lawyer familiar with the Trump team’s thought process expressed skepticism that the former president’s lawyers were equipped to handle a case like this, adding that Trump’s primary focus appeared to be to wage a public relations war against the Department of Justice.

“He’s a big proponent of the PR assault, which I’ve never seen work,” the lawyer told Insider. “That tells me they want to kill the messenger, which speaks to conscience about guilt instead of dealing with facts.”

Trump’s legal team has been under the microscope since the FBI took the extraordinary step of executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month and recovered 26 boxes of documents, some of which were highly classified, which were stored on the property. The raid came after months of back and forth between Trump’s lawyers, the National Archives and Records Administration and the Justice Department, during which US officials tried to use less intrusive measures to retrieve the documents. sensitive.

The Times reported that Trump “searched the boxes himself in late 2021” and returned 15 boxes to the National Archives in January.

The Justice Department then launched an investigation into Trump’s handling of national security information and determined that he likely had additional documents at Mar-a-Lago that needed to be retrieved. They issued a grand jury subpoena for the records in May, and in June a senior DOJ counterintelligence official traveled to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the boxes.

One of Trump’s lawyers, Christina Bobb, then signed a statement saying that to her knowledge, all classified documents had been returned. Two months later, when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, they recovered 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were classified as top secret.

Trump’s team also drew scorn from the legal community when it filed a lawsuit this week asking a judge to block the Justice Department from reviewing records seized in the raid until that a special master be appointed to filter the documents which could be privileged.

Some Justice Department veterans said the lawsuit, which echoed Trump’s grievances of being politically persecuted and hinted at a 2024 presidential election, sounded more like a press release. Others added that it reflected a fundamental misunderstanding of how executive privilege works.

On Monday night, the federal judge before whom the lawsuit was filed appeared to join other legal experts in their confusion.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated by Trump and confirmed to the bench in 2020, asked the former president’s lawyers to explain exactly what they were looking for and why they brought the case to him.

Cannon ordered Trump’s attorneys to respond by Friday “with further particulars” on several points, including the “asserted basis for the exercise of jurisdiction by this court”, “the framework applicable to the exercise of this jurisdiction” and the specific remedy they seek. .

