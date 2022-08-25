Even Trump appointees can’t escape the MAGA smear machine





Despite occupying what might have been nonpolitical positions several years ago, Biden administration officials have increasingly found themselves in the crosshairs of Donald Trump and the right-wing media apparatus. Even as the country nears the two-year mark of Trump’s electoral defeat, the former president has continued to successfully sic his supporters on Washington bureaucrats from afar, drawing anger at various agencies for actions which he considers politically motivated. Lately, Trump has galvanized his base against his own appointed administrative chiefs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.

In 2017, Trump tapped Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, citing his own reputation and talent for staying out of politics. He is an impeccably qualified person, Trump said of Wray at the time, and I know he will serve his country again as a fierce guardian of the law and a model of integrity once the Senate is elected. will have confirmed to the head of the FBI. However, in the wake of the recent FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, these remarks may seem laughable, as Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits have gone so far as to demand the FBI be disbanded altogether. Trump, for his part, condemned the lawfully conducted search as a corrupt sneak attack and suggested that FBI agents may have planted evidence to set him up.

After Trump condemned the FBI, the agency was besieged by an unprecedented number of threats, as CNN reported, causing heightened security concerns for thousands of personnel. And three days after the Mar-a-Lago raid, an armed Trump supporter tried to break into an FBI field office in Cincinnati, leading police to kill the man after an hours-long standoff. On the day of the attack, Wray assured his staff in an office-wide memo, seen by the media, that their safety was his primary concern at this time, adding that the FBI must maintain the trust of the American people by refusing to take part in political debates. Our focus must remain, as always, on our mission and on doing the right thing, the right way, no matter how loud. While Trump has continued to regard Mar-a-Lago’s search as a political success, he has directed his latest attacks specifically at office management, in an apparent attempt to sow division within the agency. As Trump claimed in a recent Truth Social article, rank-and-file FBI agents actually like him and are furious with FBI leadership for ordering the search of his home. They don’t like being used by people they don’t agree with or respect, the former president added.

Meanwhile, the IRS, led by Trump-appointed Charles Rettig, is also facing threats stemming from an unsubstantiated right-wing conspiracy theory alleging the agency is trying to disenfranchise ordinary taxpayers. The claim first surfaced last week when Joe Biden approved the Cut Inflation Act, which, among other things, allocates nearly $80 billion to the IRS over the next 10 years. Before the bills were signed, Republicans began suggesting, without proof, that a fleet of armed IRS agents would approach average Americans door to door and swindle them out of their hard-earned money. They have 80,000 employees. You know what the IRS has too? 4,600 guns. 5 million rounds, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a floor speech earlier this month. Why? Democrats want to double its already massive size, he added. With this new power, the IRS is going to snoop through your bank account, your Venmo, your small business. Then the government will shake you down to the last penny.

The IRS, for its part, has tried to dispel such theories, as agency staff members feared attack in their workplaces, as reported by The Washington Post. In recent days, there has been an abundance of fake news and fake social media posts, some with threats directed at the IRS and its employees, Rettig wrote in an internal memo, obtained by news outlets. , who briefed staff on plans for an extensive security review. I will continue to do my best to dispel any lingering misperceptions about our work. And I will continue to advocate for your safety in all places where I have an audience.

Trump’s effort to delegitimize the administrative state, which might seem like a new phenomenon, dates back to the beginning of his own tenure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of public health officials, including Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, have faced a flurry of threats after receiving rhetorical remarks from Trump and conservative talking heads for promoting common-sense health precautions. In an interview with Reuters this week, Fauci reflected on what it means to be a civil servant in such a divisive society and announced that he plans to retire in December. I don’t like the idea that I have to have armed federal agents with me, Fauci said. It’s not a happy feeling. It is reality. And you have to face reality.

As for Trump’s rhetoric, it doesn’t seem to be calming down anytime soon, though he readily acknowledges that the country is reaching a tipping point. There’s tremendous anger like I’ve never seen before, the former president told Fox News a week after the Mar-a-Lago raid. We need to lower the temperature in the country. If not, terrible things will happen. In what some interpreted as a veiled threat, Trump concluded his remarks by noting that the American people will not tolerate another scam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/08/trump-appointees-maga-machine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos