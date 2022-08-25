Politics
Xi, S. Korean president exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol exchanged congratulatory messages on Wednesday on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
In his message, Xi stressed that China and South Korea are permanent neighbors facing each other across the sea, and the peoples of the two countries enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges. .
Since China and South Korea established diplomatic relations 30 years ago, relations between the two countries, through the joint efforts of both sides, have kept pace with the times, developed comprehensively and achieved fruitful results, which has brought great benefits to the two countries and their peoples, and also made important contributions to regional and global peace and development, Xi said.
The past 30 years have been marked by great changes in the world, as well as fruitful achievements, Xi said, adding that the reason why China and South Korea have made such remarkable achievements in their relations is that the two sides stick to looking to the future with a long-term perspective, following the trend of the times and continuously enriching bilateral relations.
It’s because the two countries respect and trust each other, consider each other’s core interests and major concerns, and build understanding and trust through sincere communication, Xi said.
Xi noted that another reason for the remarkable achievements is that the two countries adhere to cooperation and win-win results, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as exchanges and mutual learning, so as to achieve mutual success and common prosperity.
It is also because the two countries have insisted on openness and inclusiveness, and worked together to safeguard regional peace and stability, promote integrated regional development and uphold basic norms governing international relations, said Xi, adding that these valuable experiences above should be cherished more carefully and respected for the long term.
At present, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation under the combined impact of global changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, both unseen for a century. At this critical moment, the international community, including China and South Korea, can only overcome crises and overcome difficulties through solidarity and cooperation, Xi said, adding that the two countries should be together. good neighbours, good friends and good partners.
Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Korea relations, Xi said he wants to strengthen strategic communication with Yoon and guide the two countries to take the 30th anniversary as a new starting point. while grasping the general trend, eliminating disturbances. , consolidating friendship and focusing on cooperation, so as to jointly create an even better future of bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two countries and their people.
In his congratulatory message, Yoon extended warm congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China.
Noting that South Korea and China are geographically close and have centuries-old historical and cultural ties, he said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, bilateral cooperation in areas such as politics, economy and culture has experienced rapid development, and strategy The cooperative partnership between the two countries has been continuously consolidated.
The South Korean president also noted that largely thanks to the efforts of all sectors of the two countries and the support of their people, the annual trade volume between the two countries has increased nearly 50 times, the exchange of personnel by dozens of times and colorful exchanges cultural exchanges have enhanced mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.
Recalling his telephone talks with Xi on March 25, when they reached an important consensus on seizing the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to push for further development of South Korea-China relations , Yoon expressed his hope that the two sides will explore new directions. of cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and pushing the development of bilateral relations towards a more mature and healthy direction.
To this end, Yoon said, it is hoped that the two sides will maintain close high-level exchanges and strengthen substantive cooperation in areas such as economic security, such as supply chains, environment and climate change, in order to achieve tangible results for the people. of both countries.
It is also hoped that the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations will further promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and deepen the friendship between the peoples of the two nations, he added.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged a congratulatory message with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
China and South Korea are permanent close neighbors that cannot move away, and are also inseparable partners, Li said.
The Chinese side is ready to work with South Korea to make the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties a new starting point to enhance mutual understanding and trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and promote healthy development. South China regular. Korean strategic cooperative partnership for new and greater achievements, Li said.
Han Duck-soo noted that since the establishment of the new South Korean government, the two countries have maintained close communication and exchanges.
It is hoped that the two sides will further intensify high-level exchanges, strengthen cooperation in supply chains, culture and environmental protection, accelerate the second phase of free trade agreement negotiations between the two parties and will press for a better development of bilateral relations. relationships, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shine.cn/news/nation/2208259620/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xi, S. Korean president exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties August 25, 2022
- Hazing survivor Tisdale calls for overhaul of ‘broken’ hockey culture August 25, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez’s three wedding dresses share an eye-catching detail August 25, 2022
- Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Under Another Painting | Smart News August 25, 2022
- Book Award – The book co-edited by Vanesa Miseres wins two international Latin book awards | News | News and events | Department of Romance Languages and Literatures August 25, 2022