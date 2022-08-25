Xi, S. Korean president exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol exchanged congratulatory messages on Wednesday on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi stressed that China and South Korea are permanent neighbors facing each other across the sea, and the peoples of the two countries enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges. .

Since China and South Korea established diplomatic relations 30 years ago, relations between the two countries, through the joint efforts of both sides, have kept pace with the times, developed comprehensively and achieved fruitful results, which has brought great benefits to the two countries and their peoples, and also made important contributions to regional and global peace and development, Xi said.

The past 30 years have been marked by great changes in the world, as well as fruitful achievements, Xi said, adding that the reason why China and South Korea have made such remarkable achievements in their relations is that the two sides stick to looking to the future with a long-term perspective, following the trend of the times and continuously enriching bilateral relations.

It’s because the two countries respect and trust each other, consider each other’s core interests and major concerns, and build understanding and trust through sincere communication, Xi said.

Xi noted that another reason for the remarkable achievements is that the two countries adhere to cooperation and win-win results, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as exchanges and mutual learning, so as to achieve mutual success and common prosperity.

It is also because the two countries have insisted on openness and inclusiveness, and worked together to safeguard regional peace and stability, promote integrated regional development and uphold basic norms governing international relations, said Xi, adding that these valuable experiences above should be cherished more carefully and respected for the long term.

At present, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation under the combined impact of global changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, both unseen for a century. At this critical moment, the international community, including China and South Korea, can only overcome crises and overcome difficulties through solidarity and cooperation, Xi said, adding that the two countries should be together. good neighbours, good friends and good partners.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Korea relations, Xi said he wants to strengthen strategic communication with Yoon and guide the two countries to take the 30th anniversary as a new starting point. while grasping the general trend, eliminating disturbances. , consolidating friendship and focusing on cooperation, so as to jointly create an even better future of bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two countries and their people.

In his congratulatory message, Yoon extended warm congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China.

Noting that South Korea and China are geographically close and have centuries-old historical and cultural ties, he said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, bilateral cooperation in areas such as politics, economy and culture has experienced rapid development, and strategy The cooperative partnership between the two countries has been continuously consolidated.

The South Korean president also noted that largely thanks to the efforts of all sectors of the two countries and the support of their people, the annual trade volume between the two countries has increased nearly 50 times, the exchange of personnel by dozens of times and colorful exchanges cultural exchanges have enhanced mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

Recalling his telephone talks with Xi on March 25, when they reached an important consensus on seizing the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to push for further development of South Korea-China relations , Yoon expressed his hope that the two sides will explore new directions. of cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and pushing the development of bilateral relations towards a more mature and healthy direction.

To this end, Yoon said, it is hoped that the two sides will maintain close high-level exchanges and strengthen substantive cooperation in areas such as economic security, such as supply chains, environment and climate change, in order to achieve tangible results for the people. of both countries.

It is also hoped that the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations will further promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and deepen the friendship between the peoples of the two nations, he added.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged a congratulatory message with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

China and South Korea are permanent close neighbors that cannot move away, and are also inseparable partners, Li said.

The Chinese side is ready to work with South Korea to make the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties a new starting point to enhance mutual understanding and trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and promote healthy development. South China regular. Korean strategic cooperative partnership for new and greater achievements, Li said.

Han Duck-soo noted that since the establishment of the new South Korean government, the two countries have maintained close communication and exchanges.

It is hoped that the two sides will further intensify high-level exchanges, strengthen cooperation in supply chains, culture and environmental protection, accelerate the second phase of free trade agreement negotiations between the two parties and will press for a better development of bilateral relations. relationships, he added.