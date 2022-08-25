Eric Trump “is afraid” of Don Jr.





Alex Holder, the documentarian whose footage of former President Donald Trump’s family was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, responded to questions about the Trumps during a Tuesday Reddit “Ask Me Anything” (AMA).

Holder discussed his feelings about the family during the Q&A session, including his impression that Eric Trump is afraid of Donald Trump Jr. Throughout the online chat, the British filmmaker made it clear that he did not like the former president.

Holder spent a lot of time with the Trumps and the White House inner circle in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. His filming culminated in the three-part documentary series, Unprecedented, which premiered in July on Discovery+. Prior to the series’ release, however, Holder received a January 6 committee subpoena for raw footage of the family, which he turned over.

During the AMA Reddit, Holder said he found Donald Trump to be “a very insecure man who depends on outside adoration.” He also said that Trump was “obsessed with his appearance” and wore “an enormous amount of makeup”.

When one person asked if Trump “ever said racist things off camera,” Holder wrote only “yes” without giving further details.

Another Reddit user asked Holder what “little moments” between Trump family members surprised him the most, to which he replied, “Eric seemed pretty scared of his older brother.”

Here, former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are seen during the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. A documentarian who gained access to the Trump family in 2020 said he felt Eric Trump seemed “pretty scared” of his older brother. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Holder made other comments about Trump’s eldest son and daughter, Ivanka Trump. (He noted that he hadn’t spent enough time with Trump’s other offspring, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump, to form an opinion. Holder also said he hadn’t interviewed the former. first lady Melania Trump.)

“Eric probably looks the least like his dad, but I’m only saying that because Don Jr and Ivanka look a lot like their old man,” Holder said.

Elsewhere, he added, “Eric was the friendliest. I don’t think Don Jr liked me very much. (I don’t know why..!)”

When someone later asked the AMA why Eric Trump seemed afraid of his brother, Holder replied, “Have you seen Don Jr???”

The subject of classified documents recently seized by the FBI from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was also brought up. A Reddit user asked what Holder thought the former president’s plans were for the documents and suggested Trump was looking to sell the documents to the ‘highest bidder’, use the information to stage a ‘coup. or something “more sinister”.

Holder said, “I think he just wanted them because he thinks they belong to him!”

Another person said they thought Holder’s documentary portrayed the Trumps “as a close-knit, godly family” and asked if he was a “fan” of the family.

“I think it’s hard to be a fan of anybody who undermines democracy and incites a mob to attack the Capitol,” Holder said.

Newsweek has reached out to a representative for Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for comment.

