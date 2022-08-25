Putin to blame for UK’s high energy bills, says Johnson on surprise visit to Kyiv | Ukraine





Vladimir Putin is to blame for Britons being hit with high energy bills while Ukrainians are paying in their blood, Boris Johnson said during his last visit to Kyiv as prime minister. On his third visit to the country since Russia invaded in the spring, Johnson urged the international community to stay the course in its support for Ukraine. The outgoing Prime Minister also told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukraine can and will win the war. Comparing the costs of the Russian war, he said: If we paid in our energy bills for Vladimir Putin’s ills, the Ukrainian people would pay in his blood. On Ukraine’s Independence Day, Johnson announced a new $54 million support package for the country, including surveillance and unmanned missile systems for the armed forces. It includes 850 hand-launched Black Hornet micro-drones and roving munitions to allow Ukraine to better track and target Russian forces. It is also preparing to supply mine-hunting vehicles to Ukraine to help it detect Russian explosives off its coast and to continue training Ukrainian military personnel. Speaking from Kyiv, Johnson said: “What happens in Ukraine affects us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the UK is with you and will be with you for days to come. and months to come, and you can and will win. Johnson and Zelenskiy held talks on the upcoming winter challenges for the country. During the visit, the British Prime Minister received Ukraine’s highest honor that can be bestowed on foreign nationals, known as the Order of Freedom, for the United Kingdom’s unwavering support for freedom of the Ukraine. The UK has committed more than $2.3 billion in military and financial aid to Ukraine since the invasion began in February. Labor also issued messages of support for Ukraine on its independence day. David Lammy, the shadow secretary of state for foreign affairs, said his party stands in full solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their just struggle for democracy against dictatorship. He called on the British government and the new Prime Minister to focus like a laser on maintaining public support for the Ukrainian people, both in Britain and in the international community. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We will send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. At home, we must freeze energy bills, insulate homes and invest in green energy to limit the national impact of the conflict, which is exacerbating the cost of living emergency created by 12 years of failed conservative energy policy, said Lammy. Internationally, Britain must secure new diplomatic avenues to work with its European partners to wean itself off Russian gas and exert maximum pressure on Putin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/24/boris-johnson-says-ukraine-will-win-this-war-on-surprise-visit-to-kyiv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos