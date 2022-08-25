The diplomatic balance of turkeysHow long can this last?

Turkey’s diplomatic profile has risen considerably since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Imai Khei draws on his expertise in Turkish politics and foreign policy to analyze Ankara’s response to the war and its fallout, including Finland’s and Sweden’s applications for NATO membership.

Turkish diplomacy has been in the spotlight amid the turmoil of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the persistent reaction of the international community. In what follows, we will examine Turkey’s role as a mediator in the conflict, as well as its controversial response to Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership applications.

Turkey as a mediator

As a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Association with close ties to Russia and Ukraine, Turkey has stepped in as a mediator since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. While condemning Moscow’s actions, Ankara also opposed the ostracism of Russia by the international community. Since the beginning of the crisis, he has been actively working with governments around the world, especially Moscow and Kyiv, to find a solution.

On March 10, the first bilateral conference of post-invasion foreign ministers was held in Istanbul. To organize and advance these talks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian policy makers. Ukraine and other countries on around 15 separate occasions, while Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has attended around 40 such meetings. The Turkish government continued its efforts after the conference, including hosting a meeting of senior Russian and Ukrainian officials on March 29. Turkey has also been mentioned as a favorable location for a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, if the two sides agree to talks.

Why block NATO’s expansion?

The West looked less favorably on another performance by Erdogan in the diplomatic arena, namely his reaction to offers from Finland and Sweden to join NATO. In mid-May, the two Nordic countries announced their desire to join the alliance in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the wider threat it posed. Among NATO members, only Turkey raised objections, but Ankara’s opposition alone was enough to derail the enlargement, since the joining of any new member requires the unanimous approval of current member states.

In opposing offers from Finland and Sweden, Erdogan cited Turkish national security concerns centering on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a militant group designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara. Erdogan has pledged to block the membership of the two Nordic countries on the grounds that they harbor key figures associated with the PKK accused of carrying out terrorist attacks in Turkey. He also cited the arms embargo that Sweden and Finland had imposed on Turkey in response to the October 2019 cross-border attacks on Kurds in northern Syria (although Britain and Germany have similar sanctions in place).

The problem of the PKK in Turkey

For Turkey, the PKK is not a matter to be taken lightly.

Fighting between the PKK and Turkish forces has been going on for almost four decades (despite periodic ceasefires) – since the organization launched its insurgency in 1984. By 2016, an estimated 30,000-40,000 lives had been lost. lost in the conflict, and the International Crisis Group reports that 6,030 people have been killed from July 2015 to the end of June 2022. Over the past seven years, PKK militants have accounted for the vast majority of casualties. But the toll also includes 1,331 Turkish soldiers, and whenever a Turkish soldier dies in the line of duty, newspapers and other media highlight photos of the deceased and the grieving family. Such media coverage has fueled deep anger towards the PKK among the Turkish people.

The PKK was formed in the late 1970s under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan. Linking left-wing ideology with Kurdish nationalism, the organization initially devoted itself to the armed struggle aimed at the creation of an independent Kurdish state. However, as the focus shifted to Kurdish autonomy, the PKK split its campaign between armed resistance and political activism.

Europe quickly emerged as an important base for the PKK, which could rely on the Kurdish diaspora for financial and other support. The Kurdistan National Liberation Front (ERNK), the European branch of the PKK, was founded in Germany in March 1985, just months after the PKK launched its insurgency against the Turkish government. From the late 1980s, the PKK became increasingly active in Europe, aided by the rapid development of the Internet. Its expansion was particularly visible in Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The PKK’s armed struggle lost much of its ferocity after Ocalan was captured and imprisoned by Turkish authorities in 1999, but its political activities in Europe continued unabated. By the way, there are currently around 100,000 Kurds living in Denmark and around 15,000 in Finland, although most naturally do not support the PKK.

The compromise and the electoral strategy of 2009

The Turkish government’s recent reaction to Finland’s and Sweden’s membership bids recalls its 2009 response to outgoing Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen’s candidacy for NATO Secretary General.

At the time, some 30,000 Kurds resided in Denmark and PKK-affiliated groups were very active there. Ankara was particularly furious with the activities of Roj TV, a pro-PKK Kurdish international television channel broadcasting from Denmark. Arguing that Denmark supported Turkish anti-Kurdish terrorism, the Turkish government used its veto power to delay Rasmussen’s appointment. Ultimately, it gave a nod to the former Prime Minister, who ended up serving as NATO Secretary General from August 2009 to July 2014. In September 2010, the Danish government announced closed Roj TV, presumably as a pro quid quo. When it comes to Finland and Sweden, Ankara had to conclude that what worked in the past could work again.

Another factor behind Erdogan’s tough response to the Nordic countries’ NATO bid may be the fact that he and his ruling party face a tough general election in June 2023. public approval of 44% in June (according to the Metropoll polling agency), Erdogan could easily lose to the opposition candidate if the elections were held tomorrow. Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, appears to win no more than around 30% of the vote, which would preserve its position as the largest party in the Grand National Assembly but force it into a coalition in power.

Overall, the main factor influencing Turkish elections since 2001 has been the economy. Until the mid-2010s, the economy grew quite robustly under the AKP, and this success was reflected in the election results. But the AKP’s vote share has declined in recent years as economic conditions have deteriorated.

The second most important factor after the economy is national security. The November 2015 general elections provided a vivid example of this dynamic in action. Having lost its parliamentary majority last June, the AKP failed to form a coalition, necessitating an overhaul in November. Meanwhile, the October 10 suicide bombings in Ankara, the deadliest terrorist attack in Turkey’s modern history, left 103 people dead. Security suddenly became the top election issue, and the AKP, with its tough line against terrorism and national security track record, won a resounding victory.

With no end to Turkey’s economic troubles in sight, the AKP may well be considering ways to emphasize security ahead of the 2023 elections. light on the Kurdish problem and the anti-terrorist campaign of the Turkish government could be part of this electoral strategy.

Maintain the Balancing Act

At the June 28 NATO summit in Madrid, Ankara lifted its veto threat after Erdogan met with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. In return, Stockholm and Helsinki pledged to suppress PKK terrorists and lift their arms embargo against Turkey. As the Turkish President’s office put it, Erdogan “got what he wanted” from both countries. In the end, Turkey’s threat to use its veto within the alliance worked much like it did in 2009.

On the other hand, the final decision to approve NATO enlargement could be expected to provoke Russia’s ire and damage Turkey’s relations with Moscow, undermining Ankara’s position. as an intermediary. But so far Russian criticism of Turkey has been muted and Ankara is expected to continue playing its mediating role for the time being.

That said, the government is likely to focus on home affairs ahead of next year’s general election. These and other political movements inside Turkey could decisively affect Ankara’s ability and willingness to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in the future.

(Originally published in Japanese. Headline photo: Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. © AFP/Jiji.)