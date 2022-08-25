House panel says Trump staffers lobbied FDA to allow unproven COVID-19 treatment





WASHINGTON (AP) Trump White House officials tried to pressure U.S. health experts to reauthorize a discredited COVID-19 treatment, according to a congressional investigation that provides new evidence of Trump’s efforts. administration to reverse Food and Drug Administration decisions at the start of the pandemic.

The report released Wednesday by the Democratic-led House Special Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis also sheds new light on the role TV personalities have played in getting the attention of senior law enforcement officials. White House on hydroxychloroquine. Investigators uncovered an email from Fox News Laura Ingraham and others from Dr. Mehmet Oz, the famed heart surgeon who had a daytime TV show and is now the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Senate. Ingraham attended an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, who took the antimalarial drug himself.

The FDA initially cleared hydroxychloroquine for use in late March 2020 based on small studies suggesting it may have some effectiveness against the coronavirus. At that time, many researchers hoped that existing antiviral drugs could be used to fight the virus. But by June, FDA officials had concluded the drug was likely ineffective and could lead to potentially dangerous heart complications, canceling its emergency use.

The Trump administration’s efforts to control the release of COVID-19 guidelines and install political operatives in public health agencies have been well documented.

The report of the House subcommittee investigating the government’s response to COVID-19 focused on pressure on the FDA, which serves as the gatekeeper for drugs, vaccines and other countermeasures against the virus.

Much of the information comes from an interview with former agency commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, who was chosen for the job by Trump in late 2019. Frustrated with the pace of FDA medical reviews , Trump has repeatedly accused Hahn — without evidence — of delaying decisions on COVID-19 drugs and vaccines for political reasons.

Although FDA commissioners are politically appointed, agency scientists are expected to conduct their reviews without any outside influence. Indeed, the FDA’s credibility stems in large part from its reputation for scientific independence.

But Hahn told investigators he felt pressure due to continued calls from Trump aide Peter Navarro to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine after the FDA’s decision to withdraw its emergency use.

We took a different position at the FDA, Hahn told investigators. So this disagreement, which eventually became somewhat public, was a source of pressure.

Much of the report focuses on actions taken by Navarro and Dr. Steven Hatfill, a virologist and outside adviser described by the subcommittee as a full-time COVID-19 volunteer for the White House.

Dr. Hatfill and Mr. Navarro devised multiple pressure schemes targeting FDA and federal officials who they believed were wrongfully impeding widespread access to hydroxychloroquine, the report said.

In his response, Hatfill said: We have never wrongfully pressured anyone. We simply followed the overwhelming science and evidence as detailed in several studies available at the time.

Navarro, in an emailed statement, said the subcommittee wrongly perpetuated that hydroxychloroquine was somehow dangerous. He also said he chronicled his battles with the FDA in his White House memoir.

Importantly, there is no evidence that White House efforts ultimately changed FDA decisions on hydroxychloroquine or any other therapy.

Investigators also cited a March 28, 2020 email from Oz to Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, stating that the drug appears to be safe and results are better than expected.

Birx forwarded the email to Hahn within the hour, saying we should talk.

A cancer specialist with no prior political experience, Hahn was widely criticized during the early COVID-19 response for decisions that appeared to yield to White House officials.

According to emails obtained by the committee, Hatfill described constant fights with (Dr. Anthony) Fauci and Dr. Hahn over access to hydroxychloroquine over the summer. Fauci is the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

During that time, Hatfill also urged Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to call for a federal investigation into the handling of hydroxychloroquine, according to a letter submitted to the Congressional Record.

There is no indication that such a request was made. But in mid-August, Johnson and fellow Republicans Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas have written to the FDA asking for an explanation for the refusal to reinstate hydroxychloroquine. Johnson also chaired a Senate committee hearing in November 2020 on treatment options and complained that doctors prescribing hydroxychloroquine for COVID had been looked down upon.

In the fall of 2020, FDA and White House officials focused on the upcoming approval of the first COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

As previously reported, the White House has opposed an FDA requirement that vaccine makers collect two months of safety data before filing their applications, saying the requirement would delay the launch of vaccines. Trump had repeatedly said the shootings would be allowed before Election Day, despite government scientists signaling the delay was unlikely.

The committee’s report suggests FDA guidance for vaccine makers was delayed more than three weeks from mid-September to early October due to White House concerns.

Hahn told investigators the agency was pushed back by several officials, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told the FDA commissioner on September 23, 2020 that the White House would not approve the requirement. two months.

On Oct. 6, the FDA quietly released its vaccine guidelines as part of a larger package of documents for drugmakers. After the documents were posted online, Hahn said Meadows called him to let him know the FDA guidelines had been approved.

The online post sparked fury from the president on Twitter.

New FDA rules make it harder for them to fast-track vaccine approvals before Election Day. Just another political hit job! Trump tweeted at his FDA commissioner.

