Diplomatic relations with Israel unimaginable for Indonesian Muslims – University

Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta post) Jakarta ●

Wed 24 Aug 2022





18:10

0

fbd44abf30fca00c6a042b692b1af9b9

1

Academia

Indonesia,Israel,diplomatic-relations,jusuf-kalla,peace,aceh,Afghanistan,Muslim,Joko-Widodo,Soeharto,Abdurraman-Wahid

Free



Former Vice President Jusuf Kalla has suggested that the government open diplomatic relations with Israel to allow Indonesia to act as a mediator between Israel and Palestine. Kalla’s idea is realistic because Indonesia can never play an honest role as a peace broker in the Middle East if it does not recognize Israel.

Unfortunately, the domestic audience here is unlikely to accept the suggestion for many reasons, even though they know that Kalla is an influential Muslim leader.

And even when we finally open diplomatic relations with the Jewish state, if only for trade, we will not be able to facilitate the resolution of this complex issue. We are too naive to think that Israel will listen or be willing to compromise with the Palestinians in the name of good relations with Indonesia. For Indonesian Muslims, both moderate and conservative, as long as the Palestinian people are oppressed by the Israelis, they will not support Kalla’s idea.

It is unclear why Kalla, a businessman and politician and chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) and the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), raised the politically sensitive issue at this time. As far as I can remember, this is the first time he has openly offered diplomatic relations between Indonesia, the largest Muslim country in the world, and Israel.

But knowing Kalla’s character, I believe her proposal is a well-planned scenario.

Kalla may have the support of the government, although I’m pretty sure President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo will never go along with the idea because it would be political suicide to say anything good about Israel. It is almost unimaginable that the current government would consider opening a formal relationship with Israel. Until now, the trade and defense relations between the two countries go through a third party.

Speaking as a keynote speaker at an academic discussion on Palestine, hosted by the School of Strategic and Global Studies, University of Indonesia (SKSG UI) on August 19, Kalla highlighted the support Indonesia’s persistent push for Palestinian independence in a two-state system, meaning Palestine and Israel co-exist as free nations

“It is impossible to negotiate peace without fully understanding both sides. I did,” he said. Kalla visited both the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel and confirmed that he had met with Israeli and Palestinian officials in a private capacity. As vice president, Kalla reportedly met then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2018.

In 1993, President Soeharto hosted a closed-door meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at his private residence in Jalan Cendana, central Jakarta. But there was no follow-up to the meeting, although it was a public secret that at the time the Indonesian military had established close cooperation with the Israeli military, including on the purchase of weapons and intelligence information exchange.

Indonesia’s fourth president, Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid was the staunchest supporter of diplomatic relations with Israel and never shied away from demonstrating his position. He communicated with Israeli leaders, including Simon Peres. As the former president of the country’s largest Islamic organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Gus Dur could spare any backlash from anti-Israel groups, but he still couldn’t realize his idea.

President Jokowi himself has repeatedly expressed his support for the establishment of a free Palestinian state. As required by the Constitution, Indonesia has consistently fought for Palestinian independence and denounced Israel’s brutality against the Palestinians. Many individuals and groups have joined in humanitarian action to help the Palestinians, including the establishment of hospitals in the occupied territory.

Kalla, who served as vice president under President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono from 2004 to 2009, and under President Jokowi from 2014 to 2019, has extensive experience as a peace mediator at the national and international levels. He played a key role in ending Aceh’s protracted war and sectarian strife in Maluku and Poso in Central Sulawesi.

Kalla also launched shuttle diplomacy to bring the warring factions in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, to a negotiating table. Shortly after NATO left Afghanistan last year, the Taliban regained power and immediately reverted the country to the Stone Age. But still, Kalla has credentials as a peacemaker there.

There is no hope for decades to come that Israel will allow Palestine to become an independent country. The strong support for Palestine seems to entertain the domestic audience. Even some Arab countries have shown less interest in supporting Palestine and have instead restored diplomatic relations with Israel.

Then US President Donald Trump openly told President Jokowi that he would provide Indonesia with up to $2 billion in development aid if Jokowi agreed to officially recognize Israel and open diplomatic relations with the country. Jewish state. Indonesia replied that it would only accept Trump’s offer if he recognized Palestine as a free nation.

Kalla raised a noble idea but realpolitik in Indonesia will make it impossible to achieve.

Knowing his strong influence among Muslim populations from diverse backgrounds, his pragmatic approach and his vast experience as a peace broker, I assume that Kalla has already prepared a grand strategy to accomplish his mission in the Middle East. He will continue to push for this as he faces little political risk.

The Israeli idea of ​​Kalla deserves support. But Indonesia can only open diplomatic relations with Israel after the realization of an independent Palestinian state, which is practically impossible so far.

***

The author is editor-in-chief at Jakarta Post.



