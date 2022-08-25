Prime Minister Modi may attend Shinzo Abe’s state funeral





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Japan to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27. Kyodo Newsreported from Tokyo. The Indian side has yet to announce the visit and a senior official responding to the news said the visit is possible, indicating details are yet to be worked out. Mr Modi will start September by hosting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, which is expected as an important regional interaction. This will be followed by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Leaders’ Summit in Samarkand on September 15-16. The next will be the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which will probably be of great importance due to the current crisis in Ukraine. Read also A visit to Tokyo for the planned state funeral for Shinzo Abe is therefore a possibility if Mr Modi flies on his way back to Delhi to the Japanese capital from the United States after finishing his engagements in New York. An official stressed that no final decision has been made on whether to travel to Tokyo for the ceremony. Abe had repeatedly expressed his admiration for Mr Modi and the Indian leader had expressed unbearable pain over Abe’s assassination by a former Japanese serviceman. Quad Leader Summit

Mr Modi had traveled to Tokyo in May for the Quad leaders’ summit when he met US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Abe is widely credited as the driving force behind the Indo-Pacific Quad that attempted to reorganize the maritime domain stretching from the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea and beyond. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated on July 8 while campaigning for election to the Upper House of the Diet, Japan’s National Assembly. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on July 14 plans to hold a state funeral for Abe. However, the plan has been at the center of a long public discourse, as state funerals are a rare event in Japan as it amounts to the Japanese state commemorating political figures known to evoke a mixed emotional reaction among the public. Japanese electorate. Apart from that, the Japanese government, which is based on a strict separation of religious elements and political structure, generally opposes state funerals, as these ceremonies are supposed to be religious in nature, which can undermine the separation of religious and political elements. The Abe family held a private Buddhist funeral ceremony for the slain July 12 leader at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, which is the final resting place of several Japanese Tokugawa. shogunthe legendary military figures who united Japan.

