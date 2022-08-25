Politics
What the elections in Brazil could mean for relations with China
It is difficult to interpret the Bolsonaro government. Many find it difficult to understand this dichotomy
According to Caramuru, the arrival of the Bolsonaro governments has surprised Chinese figures, with its ambiguous messages. While on the one hand the rhetoric was aggressive, on the other there was progress, the diplomat said, pointing to the cooperative attitude of Vice-President Hamilton Mouro at the head of the High-Level Commission Sino-Brazilian for coordination and cooperation. (COSBAN) and the continued functioning of Brazilian diplomacy.
It is difficult to interpret the Bolsonaro government. Many struggle to understand this dichotomy. It becomes much easier if you have an administration [in Brazil] which is ideologically closer [to China]. Businessmen would be more encouraged, Caramuru said.
Beyond agribusiness
Advocating for closer dialogue between Brazil and China to develop business, Wachholz said the current global turmoil could be a good time for countries to find new trading areas.
China needs more diverse partnerships, says the former agriculture ministry adviser. For her, the opportunities for discussion and strengthening ties with the Chinese have been wasted in recent years: Opportunities have been missed in the field of health [and] vaccines.
135 billion US dollars
The total value of imports and exports between Brazil and China in 2021. The Asian country has been Brazil’s largest trading partner since 2009.
Amorim, Lula’s adviser, signaled that a new government under the former president would open up new fronts for partnerships and investments with Chinese players. Investments in energy will be welcome. China has developed a lot of solar energy equipment, the former foreign minister said as an example. The cooperation of Brazil, Mercosur or South America with China in the field of the fight against global warming is absolutely fundamental.
However, the former minister recalls his experience of negotiating with the Chinese, adding that it is often a difficult task: I think that negotiating with China is not easy, breaking this paradigm according to which we are only one Commodity exporter is also not an easy task, even on relatively simple issues like soybean oil. I’m not talking about rocket science, I’m talking about soybean oil. It’s difficult because the Chinese, quite frankly, tend to be a bit protectionist of their industries, he explains.
Even so, he points out that this does not mean that there would be a conflict in the relationship: it is better to have a tough and honest negotiator than a soft and dishonest negotiator.
The environment on the program
Eduardo Viola, professor of international relations at the Getlio Vargas Foundation and researcher at the University of So Paulo, recalls that the previous Lula government effectively controlled deforestation in the Amazon, in the midst of the advance of the agricultural frontier, driven mainly by the soy and beef. He therefore believes that this more sensitive vision of environmental issues would return under the Lula administration. It is almost certain because it [deforestation control] was done successfully in the previous Lulas government, he says.
Asked if increased deforestation in Brazil for crop and livestock production could hurt sales to China, Viola said that, at least for now, the Asian nation sees food security as its priority. China, he adds, is far from being in a European scenario, where the pressure for environmental control is stronger. The trend is that China will increasingly favor controlling deforestation, but the extent to which this will affect Brazilian exports is difficult to assess.
The professor adds, however, that a segment of agribusiness has already internationalized the need for a transition to a low-carbon economy, even if it is not well represented in the ruralist benches of the Brazilian congress. : this transformation of agro-industry, in which the incorporation of environmental protection implies a better quality of the food produced, is of growing interest to China.
The first round of presidential elections in Brazil is scheduled for October 2, with a second round on October 30, if necessary.
