National Archives letter reveals extent of classified documents kept by Trump





After leaving the White House in January 2021, former US President Donald Trump took with him hundreds of pages of highly classified documents relating to national security matters, which he kept in his private club in Florida, a letter sent by the National Archives to Trump lawyers earlier this year showed.

The letter, cited by The New York Times in a Tuesday report, offered a first indication of the extent and sensitivity of the records the former president kept without permission after leaving office.

He confirmed that Trump kept documents related to special access programs, considered among the most sensitive secrets held by the US government, which could potentially implicate him in a crime, according to the report.

These programs typically relate to extremely sensitive overseas operations or restricted technologies and special capabilities held by the United States.

The letter, addressed to Trump attorney Evan Corcoran by Acting U.S. Archivist Debra Steidel Wall, was leaked Monday night by John Solomon, a Trump liaison with the archives.

Dated May 10, it also explained the Justice Department’s decision to open a national security investigation into Trump’s possession of government secrets that led FBI agents to raid his estate of Mar-a- Lago at the beginning of the month.

It described “ongoing communications” between records officials and Trump’s attorneys over missing presidential records, which led Trump to return 15 boxes of highly classified information and documents from Special Access Programs in January. .

The boxes contained more than 150 classified documents, a number so large that it helped trigger the criminal investigation.

But the letter also said Trump’s lawyers had successfully delayed the process of assessing the damages caused by the removal of the classified documents from the White House further by asking for more time to assess whether the documents were protected by executive privilege, a claim that was ultimately dismissed by Hall, according to the letter.

This therefore undermines many of the assertions currently being made by Trump’s legal team, such as that federal officials could have requested and received the documents at any time, and that the documents are protected by executive order, an assertion that has already rejected by the government.

It could also be seen as painting a different picture than that painted by Trump’s lawyers about the former president’s apparent willingness to cooperate with the archives and the Justice Department on the matter.

In fact, it may indicate that Trump intentionally obstructed the investigation of the documents.

Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP/Terry Renna)

On Monday, Trump’s lawyers asked a federal judge to halt the FBI’s review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago until a neutral special master can be appointed to inspect the records.

The request was included in a federal lawsuit, the first filing by Trump’s legal team within two weeks of the search, which largely targets the FBI’s investigation into the discovery of the classified documents.

The lawsuit presents the Aug. 8 search, in which the FBI said it recovered 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, as an outrageously aggressive move. He also attacks the warrant as too broad, argues that Trump is entitled to a more detailed description of the documents seized, and argues that the FBI and Justice Department have long treated him unfairly.

Law enforcement is a shield that protects America. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes, the lawyers wrote on Monday. Therefore, we seek legal assistance following an unprecedented and unnecessary raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump himself argued that ALL of the documents had already been declassified although he did not produce evidence to support this claim and described the records as having been illegally seized from my home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

