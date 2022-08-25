After the internal meeting with Jokowi, Airlangga explains the acceleration of infrastructures to increase investments: National Okezone





JAKARTA – Infrastructure development and increased investment in Indonesia are continuously encouraged to strengthen the national economy. After the internal meeting (Rapint) with President Joko Widodo at the State Palace, the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto conveyed several things related to the acceleration of the completion of railway projects, the results of the President’s visit Joko Widodo in Japan, and also related to investment, Wednesday (24/8/2022).

On the occasion, Coordinating Minister Airlangga said that in the North-South Jakarta MRT Strategic Project, it was reported that the cost of the project had increased from 22.5 trillion rupees to 26 trillion rupees. The increase occurred due to the complexity of construction and unstable ground conditions as it entered the old city, so more caution had to be taken. Coordinating Minister Airlangga added that the 12.3 km long North-South Jakarta MRT runs entirely underground. Different from the previous one, which is 15.7 km long, consisting of 5.7 km underground and 10 km elevated. The president’s direction, of course, is to look at the end point of this project, because the planned end point is now at West Ancol, there are still land issues, so they are being asked to consider and look for other alternatives in the Ancol area or at the Marina. Of course, this will be expected from the land acquisition of both the Minister of ATR/BPN and the Governor of DKI, Coordinating Minister Airlangga said. READ ALSO:Erick Thohir until the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources visits the office of the Coordinating Minister of Airlangga, discusses the increase in fuel prices? Then, regarding President Joko Widodo’s visit to Japan, Coordinating Minister Airlangga said that there were several notes submitted in the Rapint. Firstly, regarding the evaluation of the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA) which should be completed before the G20 summit in Bali. Secondly, it was also reported in the Rapint that the Japanese government had received the new ISPO certification and had also expanded the proposed market access for canned tuna products, coffee, seafood and tropical fruits such as as mango, pineapple and banana. “This should be included in the general review of IJEPA where the postage rate can be improved,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga said.



Further, on investment, Coordinating Minister Airlangga said that in the Rapint, several investments have been reported, namely Mitsubishi which has pledged to invest Rs 10 trillion for the Xpander EV, the Toyota Group which invested 27.1 trillion rupees in 2022-2026, and several other investments including in the retail sector. Then the Rapint also reported on the port of Patimban which will continue in the second phase in 2024-2025 with an investment of around Rp 7.58 trillion and also preparations for the third phase of the PPP facilities in the amount of Rp 3.86 trillion. Closing his explanation, Coordinating Minister Airlangga said he was linked to another project, namely the Masela LNG project, where the government should be able to negotiate a planned investment of around IDR 287 trillion from Shell. “This directive from the president must be immediately negotiated and in search of new investors, in particular by considering including the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund (INA) in the project,” he concluded.

