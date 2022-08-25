Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens cancer hospital in Mohali, Punjab, says healthcare a priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that holistic healthcare has been a priority in the country for eight years and that more work has been done in this area than in the past seven decades.

Modi said this after inaugurating the 300-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Mohali’s Mullanpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh. The facility was built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Center, an institute aided by the Union Department of Atomic Energy.

Addressing the gathering, Modi emphasized that prevention is better than cure and that good healthcare is not just about building four walls. Over the past eight years, holistic healthcare has been seen as a priority, the prime minister said.

He said that before 2014, there were less than 400 medical colleges in the country and over the past eight years, 200 new faculties have been opened. More work has been done in health care in seven or eight years than in 70 years, he said.

Addressing cancer patients and their families, Modi said: “We don’t need to be afraid of cancer but we have to fight it, its treatment is possible and I know many people who have overcome it. cancer and live a normal life.”

Whatever is needed for this fight, the Union government makes available, he said. In Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh, an AIIMS has been constructed and here a large cancer treatment facility is now available, he said, adding that these facilities will help alleviate the PGIMER.

Modi said that for a long time there has been an aspiration in the country for a health care system, which looks after the poor, saves them from disease and provides affordable treatment. More than 1.50 lakh health and wellness centers are being set up in the country, of which 1.25 lakh have already started operating, he said.

Also in Punjab, nearly 3,000 health and wellness centers are providing services, he said. Referring to the commitment to make India a developed nation in 25 years, Modi said that for this, the healthcare system must also be developed.

When people get modern hospitals and facilities, they will be healthier, he said.

“We are focusing on six aspects, including promoting preventive health care, opening small modern hospitals in villages, establishing medical colleges and research centers in cities, increasing the number of doctors and paramedics, the provision of medicines at affordable prices and the introduction of new technologies,” he said.

Modi said a few days ago that a report stated that due to the Center’s Jal Jeevan mission, there had been a sharp reduction in waterborne diseases. Modi spoke about various initiatives of his government, including the Fit India campaign, which he said is becoming popular among young people.

Acknowledging the fact that cancer patients also carry the psychological burden of the disease, Modi said society as a whole and the doctors who care for them should bear this in mind. Through collective efforts, we will strengthen our fight against cancer, he said.

With disease detection being key, Modi said the Center is striving to have at least one medical college in every district of the country. Under the health infrastructure mission of Ayushman Bharat, the government is spending Rs 64,000 crore for construction of modern health facilities at district level, he said.

At one time, there were seven AIIMS in the country, which has now grown to 21, including the one based in Bathinda, he said. More than 5 lakh Ayush doctors have been recognized as allopathic doctors, he said.

A lot of emphasis has been placed on affordable treatments and medicines, he said. Under the Ayushman Bharat program, 3.5 million patients received treatment and did not spend a single rupee, he said. Had this scheme not existed, the poor and joint family members would have had to collectively pay almost Rs 40,000 crore, he said.

Modi said more than 500 cancer drugs are provided at cheap rates at Jan Aushadhi centers, helping to save almost 1,000 crore patients. He said 5G telecom services are being launched in the country which will bring revolutionary changes in healthcare.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center is a 300 bed facility equipped with facilities like MRI, Mammography, Digital X-Ray and Brachytherapy to treat all types of cancer using available treatment modalities like surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplantation.

The hospital will serve as a tertiary care center for patients not only from Punjab but also from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present when Modi inaugurated the hospital.

Governor of Punjab BL Purohit, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Anandpur Congress MP Sahib Manish Tewari among others were present on the occasion. Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated a state-of-the-art 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana.

(With PTI inputs)