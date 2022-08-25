Government lawyers advised Barr not to bring obstruction charges against Trump after Mueller report, newly released memo reveals





A 2019 Justice Department memo released Wednesday revealed government lawyers urged then-Attorney General William Barr to decline to file obstruction charges against President Donald Trump based on their decision that the then-president had not “corrupted” sought to interfere with a special advocate. Robert Mueller’s probe.

“A fair assessment of the Special Counsel’s findings and legal theories argues in favor of denying prosecution,” Steven Engel, assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel and Department of Justice official Edward O’Callaghan, wrote in the memo.

After completing his investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Mueller determined that no member of Trump’s campaign could be accused of working with the foreign country toward an outcome. favorable election.

Despite reviewing 10 ‘quiet acts’ in which Mueller said Trump may have obstructed the investigation, Mueller notably decided not to come to a conclusion about whether the then-president actually did it. , leaving the decision on the obstruction charges to the Department of Justice.

Attorney General William Barr speaks and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein listens during a press conference on the release of the Mueller Report at the Department of Justice on April 18, 2019, in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

“If we were confident, after a thorough investigation of the facts, that the President manifestly did not obstruct justice, we would so declare,” the special counsel wrote in his final report, “although this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, nor does it exonerate him.”

At Barr’s request, Department officials said in the memo that they had reviewed applicable case law and precedents, as well as the evidence contained in Mueller’s report. They ruled that since Trump was not charged by Mueller with any underlying crime, he could not be charged with obstructing the investigation.

The report, they wrote, “identifies no actions which, in our view, constituted acts of obstruction…with the corrupt intent necessary to warrant prosecution.”

“The evidence does not establish a crime or criminal conspiracy involving the President at which obstruction or attempted obstruction by the President was directed.”

Following receipt of the March 24, 2019, memo, Barr decided not to bring obstruction charges against Trump.

The record, which had not previously been released, was ordered unsealed by an appeals court after a FOIA request and subsequent lawsuit were filed seeking its release.

Justice Department officials told Barr in the memo that, “quite apart from constitutional considerations” about whether a sitting president can be charged with a crime, the evidence did not suggest at- beyond any reasonable doubt that an obstruction had taken place.

“We believe that some of the conduct examined by the special counsel could not, as a matter of law, support a charge of obstruction in the circumstances,” the officials said.

The Justice Department’s office of legal counsel, for which Engel worked, has a long-standing ruling that “a sitting president is constitutionally immune from impeachment and criminal prosecution,” which the memo says Mueller also noted in his findings.

Barr, Engel and O’Callaghan did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

In the final report, Mueller and his team assessed numerous instances in which obstructive behavior by the former president might have occurred, including pressure from Trump to fire the attorney, pressure on the FBI director to at the time, James Comey – whom Trump later fired despite Comey’s assurances. that he was not under investigation — and public statements calling Mueller’s witnesses urging them not to testify against him.

But Engel and O’Callaghan determined there was a reasonable doubt that Trump acted to impede Mueller’s investigation, but that it was to avoid personal and political harm. Moreover, they argued, none of the acts Trump allegedly promoted were actually committed.

“There is plenty of evidence to suggest that [Trump] took these official actions not for an unlawful purpose, but rather because he believed the investigation was politically motivated and undermined his administration’s efforts to govern. »

The inability to discern the intent behind Trump’s actions, the memo concluded, was key.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the Justice Department’s decision to appoint Mueller and privately told then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the move could have spelled “the end” of his presidency, according to the report.

Despite Mueller’s suggestion in the final report that “[Trump]the exercise of executive discretion for any improper reason, including the prevention of personal embarrassment, could constitute an obstruction of justice,” Engel and O’Callaghan told Barr, judging the interpretation of the law by Mueller too broad and incorrect.

“We do not believe that any of these events establish an obstruction of justice,” they wrote, adding that they consider Mueller’s work to be “thorough” and conceding that the Justice Department does not had ever been “under similar circumstances”.

After Mueller completed his report, but before it was made public, Barr himself summarized the findings, telling Congress that Mueller had found that Trump had not conspired with Russia or obstructed investigation. In his summary, Barr did not detail instances in which Mueller said Trump might have obstructed.

“After reviewing the Special Counsel’s final report on these matters; consulting with department officials, including the Office of Legal Counsel; and applying the federal prosecution principles that guide our charging decisions, the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an offense of obstruction of justice,” Barr wrote in March 2019. “Our decision was made without taking into account the constitutional considerations that surround the indictment and criminal prosecution of a sitting president.

Lawmakers criticized the summary as being unfaithful to Mueller’s conclusions, and a federal judge in Washington, D.C. later criticized Barr’s summary as lacking “candor”.

But Barr told CBS News in the months after the report was released that Mueller “could have made a decision” on the matter of Trump’s alleged stonewalling.

“The [Office of Legal Counsel] opinion says you can’t indict a president while he’s in office, but he could have decided if it was criminal activity,” Barr added. “But he had his reasons not to. not do that, which he explained and I’m not going to, you know, discuss those reasons.”

Barr and Engel were then embroiled in Trump’s frustration over his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Both men were questioned by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Engel himself was a witness at one of the committee’s public hearings.

Barr, who resigned prior to the events of Jan. 6, notably called Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud “bullshit” in recorded testimony released by the committee. Engel said he was in the Oval Office with the former president when he unsuccessfully tried to replace Barr’s replacement with another official who promoted the false allegations of a stolen election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bill-barr-obstruction-charges-against-donald-trump-mueller-report-newly-released-memo/

