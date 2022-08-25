Boris Johnson declares himself against any attempt to hold talks, to normalize relations with Russia









YEARS |

Updated: August 25, 2022 07:09 IS

Kyiv [Ukraine]Aug 25 (ANI): Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during his visit to Kyiv on Wednesday that he opposes any attempt to hold talks and normalize relations with Russia over its military operation in courses in Ukraine.

“We must fight against any creeping attempt to normalize relations with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin… We also know that now is not the time to advance a flimsy negotiation plan with someone who is simply not interested. You can’t bargain with a bear while it’s eating your leg, and you can’t bargain with a street robber who’s got you down,” Johnson said at a joint press conference with the president. Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Sputnik reported.

Negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow would be impossible even if Putin offered them, Johnson said.

“There is no negotiation, there is no offer. Vladimir Putin does not even offer negotiation. And even if he was, it is difficult to see how you could, how the people Ukrainian could negotiate under the current circumstances,” Johnson added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help to defend against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries launched a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. Turkey has become the main mediator between Russia and Ukraine, holding several rounds of talks since Russia launched the operation, according to Sputnik.

The talks hit a roadblock after Zelenskyy said Russian troops must give up territories under their control.

In July, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Ukrainian negotiating delegation had not maintained any contact with Russia after signing the grain agreement in Istanbul and that if the Russian-Ukrainian talks take place, the conditions would be completely different.

On Wednesday morning, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video message: “People are fighting with steel, with the courage to defend their homes and their families, and to preserve their right to decide their own destiny in their own country”.

“No matter how long it takes, the UK will stand with Ukraine and provide all possible military, economic and humanitarian support.”

Usually there are celebrations on Independence Day, but this year, given the ongoing war, gatherings were banned in the capital Kyiv, where air raid sirens sounded in the morning, and Zelenskyy urged citizens to beware of “Russian terror”. “

The war has entered its seventh month and there is no end in sight. Many world leaders on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day conveyed their message to the Ukrainian people. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/boris-johnson-says-against-any-attempt-to-hold-talks-normalize-relations-with-russia20220825070912

