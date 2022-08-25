See: Imran Khan out of power is a bigger concern for Pakistan and the nuclear-armed world





Delighting in the growing crowds at public meetings, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan simultaneously takes on the military, the Shehbaz Sharif government, the electoral commission and the judiciary without fear of possible consequences. What emboldens Imran is the fact that the ever-growing and bustling crowds at his meetings believe his account that the real reason for the current distress in the country is because the army is forcing ‘corrupt’ politicians to serve the strategic interests of the United States in the country. Region.

There is no doubt that Imran Khan has succeeded in channeling public anger and discontent emanating from a dysfunctional economy, appalling inequalities and political unrest against his political opponents and their supporters in the military.

The mass response in favor of Imran Khan baffled the military and his political opponents, who believed that once out of power he would gradually fade away. The economic distress is so severe that people have forgotten that even Imran Khan was raised in the nurseries of the military and Inter-Services Intelligence. People don’t even ask him about his dismal performance when he was in power and his pledge of a ‘Naya Pakistan’ which he made ahead of the 2018 general election.

In fact, supporting first Imran and now Shehbaz has damaged the army’s public image irreparably. Numerous social media accounts associated with Imran’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, not only targeted the Pakistani military, but also ridiculed its leader, Qamar Javed Bajwa (on extension until November 29 this year ) and ISI leader Nadeem Anjum.

What prompted the army to expel Imran Khan were the hostile statements and interviews he gave to the international media against American policy in Afghanistan during the latter’s withdrawal. Pakistan, which has remained subservient to US strategic and economic interests for decades, can ill afford to irritate the superpower. The military needed US backing to be bailed out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avoid default, get off the Financial Action Task Force gray list, and provide military and intelligence assistance to deal with the growing threat of Tehrik-e- The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) are also keeping their powerful neighbor India at bay.

Now out of power, Imran Khan proves to be more dangerous both for the army and for American interests. What worries the Pakistani military is that a large number of Imran’s supporters are ex-servicemen and their family members from Punjab, the main recruitment area. However, the Pakistani military cannot afford to annoy the United States and therefore reinstalling Imran Khan is not an option. The United States has also been waiting for this opportunity, as it can now wean Pakistan from China’s grip and once again use the country to neutralize threats emanating from Afghanistan.

Not only the precarious state of the economy, but the Pakistani army is also worried about its inability to deal with the Baloch insurgency and the violent depredations of the TTP with whom it has talks facilitated by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of inside the Taliban government. The TTP, on the one hand, dialogues with the Pakistani army after having declared a ceasefire and, on the other hand, deploys its tentacles in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and carries out targeted assassinations of its opponents.

The situation is so serious that the TTP engages in extortion from senior government officials. Aimal Wali Khan, great-grandson of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan of the Awami National Party, openly stated that the former KPK governor, the current KPK chief minister, three other ministers and the former chairman of the National Assembly regularly paid “bhatta” to the TTP for their security. This was somehow confirmed by TTP Spokesperson, Ehsanullah Ehsan, who tweeted that the former KPK Governor, sought his intervention to raise the extortion money from Rs 3 crore to Rs 75 lakh, which he did. The issue with full details was raised in the National Assembly on July 27 by Mohsin Dawar, formerly associated with the Pashtun Tahafuz movement. So far, Pakistan, KPK governments and the military remain silent on the issue.

Meanwhile, to threaten Imran Khan’s behavior, the federal government, the election commission and the top judiciary are tightening the noose around his neck by filing cases under the anti-terrorism law, issuing contempt notices court and failing to disclose the funds it received from foreign sources. His favorite for the post of Army Commander, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, was transferred from Peshawar to an insignificant corps, Bahawalpur.

If Imran Khan doesn’t make amends, the army will have to take a call to face the monster he has become. However it is dealt with, Pakistan will face political and economic instability and uncertainty in the days ahead. But remember that instability and uncertainty fuel extremism. A dangerous scenario in the making. There are no miracle solutions. It is time for the international community to have a plan for long-term engagement with Pakistan to avoid any collapse of a nuclear-armed country.

The author is a former Intelligence Bureau officer who served in Pakistan

